One Piece chapter 1137: Holy Knights leader Figarland Shamrock introduced as Romance Dawn Trio learns of King Harald

One Piece chapter 1137 was expected to continue focusing on the Romance Dawn Trio, seeing them explore Aurust Castle and discover what happened by the issue’s end. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment did indeed give focus to Luffy, Zoro, and Nami, but not as exclusively as fans thought.

Instead, the trio monopolized the first half of One Piece chapter 1137, which then took the opportunity to shift focus to the Underworld and Loki. Excitingly, this is also where “Shanks” and Gunko were, with the former officially being introduced here as Figarland Shamrock, son of Figarland Garling and current leader of the Holy Knights.

One Piece chapter 1137 reveals the World Government’s plans for Elbaph via Shamrock’s introduction

One Piece chapter 1137: Intruders at Aurust Castle

Trending

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1137, titled “Shamrock Takes the Stage,” began with the issue’s cover story, which continued Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. They’re seen entering Who’s Who and Holdem’s hideout along with Otama, and presumably Shinobu and Speed also. Beginning its story content, the issue opens up with a focus on Aurust Castle. Road is explaining no one has used the castle since King Harald’s death, and is likewise shocked to see its current state.

Zoro points out that the door is broken from the inside, questioning why intruders would do such a thing. Luffy excitedly enters, demanding the key and asking Road if he knows where it is. However, he doesn’t, prompting them to begin exploring. Road explains that the damage here was caused by the fight Loki put up in order to kill King Harald. They then enter another room which is littered with Giant skeletons, prompting Road to say 100 guards died to Loki.

One Piece chapter 1137 sees him add that only Loki and Elder Jarul survived the day Loki attacked and killed his father. Luffy then notices a skull with horns, which Road explains signifies someone with the blood of the ancient Giants within them. He specifies that while full-blooded ancient Giants no longer existed, their blood is in some of the Giants of today. Road then shows them a portrait of King Harald, showing him to be a bald and fierce-looking Giant.

One Piece chapter 1137 reveals the destruction Loki left in his wake to kill King Harald (Image via Toei Animation)

He also has a long mustache and beard, with Road also revealing that he once had ancient Giant horns, but ripped them out, leaving the scars seen on his head. He did this because he believed the ancient Giants were relics from a war-torn era, which didn’t mix with the Elbaph he wanted to create. Road then explains that the country fell into despair after Harald’s death, with the one with the biggest grudge against Loki being Harald’s other son, Hajrudin.

One Piece chapter 1137 sees Road explain to them that Loki and Hajrudin have different mothers, with Hajrudin being born to another woman before Harald was married. He likewise couldn’t have married Hajrudin’s mother, since she’d never be recognized as Elbaph’s queen due to being born in a different Giant country. Road explains that some say such a marriage would taint the blood of Elbaph, hence their lack of marriage.

Zoro then asks why Road joined Hajrudin’s crew, leading to a flashback showing Hajrudin as Road’s only friend growing up. Road also reveals Hajrudin’s dream of uniting all the Giant tribes, adding that he wants to make this dream a reality due to all the hardship Hajrudin faced growing up. Luffy then shouts out to the others, saying he found some unconscious Giants as focus shifts to the Underworld.

One Piece chapter 1137: Figarland Shamrock officially introduced

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1137 sees Loki bloody and bruised, saying he’s only like this since he can’t move. “Shanks” says the result would be the same even if he could move, while Gunko is seen making giant boots out of her arrow abilities. She also rebukes Loki for rejecting their offer at joining the Holy Knights, with arrows coming out of the ground around her as she says this. The arrows approach Loki, but don’t hit him, as if to indicate direction.

Loki confirms this is the case, predicting Gunko’s next moves which she confirms. However, she adds that she can stop this future from coming to pass, once again imploring Loki to join the Holy Knights. He refuses once more, prompting her to kick and punch him exactly as he predicted she would. Loki’s animal friends are also shown to have been severely injured by Gunko’s arrows, as she prepares to attack him again.

One Piece chapter 1137 sees him scream at her to stop, prompting her to ask if he’ll become a Holy Knight once more. Loki then pretends to vomit before screaming out, presumably in pain from Gunko attacking him once more for his insolence. As Gunko is panting from exerting herself, “Shanks” says that it’s alright as he removes his hood. Fully revealing his face, he says they should change tactics and contact Mariejois.

Shamrock's introduction in One Piece chapter 1137 all but confirms Shanks' innocence and Figarland family status (Image via Toei Animation)

He’s fully introduced here while his design is revealed, confirming him to be Figarland Shamrock, son of Figarland Garling and current leader of the Holy Knights. He looks exactly like Shanks, but with no scar, longer hair, and both arms. He also wears an outfit very similar to classic military uniforms used by the British and French.

One Piece chapter 1137 sees Shamrock lamenting Loki not being useful to them, while Gunko says Loki won’t yield even with the threat of death. She asks if they should chalk this up to faith as she’s formally reintroduced, revealing her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. The issue ends with Shamrock saying that the World Government will bring the fearsome Giants who once conquered the New World under their control no matter what.

In summation

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1137 is an incredibly exciting issue which perfectly sets up the Elbaph Arc's conflicts. Luffy and co will likely clash with Shamrock and Gunko in the coming weeks, which will likely see Loki get involved once he’s free. The issue also seemingly confirms that Shans is indeed a Figarland, and likely the twin brother of Shamrock.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback