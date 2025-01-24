Figarland Shamrock's introduction in One Piece chapter 1137 highlights a major problem

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to be released on January 27, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been unveiled. The chapter formally introduced the captain of the Holy Knights, Shamrock Figarland. It revealed how this character wasn't Shanks/ However, his introduction was met with some major problems, one of which fans might have failed to realize.

Until the current arc, all villains that are introduced have a second-in-command who is mostly a swordsman [key example being the Baroque Works (Crocodile and Daz Bones) and the Beast Pirates (Kaido and King)].

This makes the Holy Knights unfit to be the enemies of the Straw Hat Pirates, as the former's leader might be a swordsman. As Luffy faces the leader and Zoro the second-in-command, the Holy Knights might not be what the fans expect them to be.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1137 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1137: Exploring how the Holy Knights might be unfit to be the Straw Hat Pirates' next opponents

Shamrock as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers continued the frenzy on Elbaph Island as the Holy Knights kept beating Loki into submission. However, Loki's beliefs were steadfast as he rejected their offer to join the World Government's side. Getting tired of the current situation, Shamrock asked Gunko to call the Holy Land of Mariejois for a change in plans.

Shamrock was also revealed as the leader of the Holy Knights, meaning he might be the future antagonist the Straw Hat Pirates might face. However, Shamrock's battle style makes him unfit as the Straw Hat Pirates' opponent because he is a leader who is also a swordsman.

Crocodile and Daz Bones as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece has been repetitive in its antagonists' introductions, which a second-in-command accompanies. Moreover, these 'second-in-commands' are mostly swordsmen, making it easy for the Straw Hat Pirates to divide their opponents: Luffy faces the captains and Zoro the second-in-command.

For instance, during the battle against the Baroque Works, Luffy fought the organization's captain, former warlord Crocodile, and Zoro fought the presumed second-in-command, Daz Bones (Mr 1). Similarly, against the Beast Pirates during One Piece's Wano Arc, Luffy fought the crew's captain, Kaido, while Zoro fought the second-in-command, King.

Luffy and Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So, the antagonist's opponents might be decided upon their introduction. Shamrock is the leader of the Holy Knights, destined to fight Luffy according to the series' division, as seen in previous installments. However, as seen from his persona, Shamrock might be a swordsman, making him an opponent for Zoro.

Shamrock's introduction might contradict the series' division of antagonists. This might be a hint to changes in the future or could also mean that the Holy Knights might not even cross paths with the Straw Hat Pirates.

Final thoughts

The most logical answer in this case would be that the Straw Hat Pirates might not cross paths with the Holy Knights because this antagonist group might be the destined opponents of the Revolutionary Army. This has been hinted at numerous times in the past, and Dragon's plan to destroy the World Government includes the annihilation of the Holy Knights first.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback