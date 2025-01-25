Did Loki use Future Sight in One Piece chapter 1137? Explored

One Piece characters who are able to use Observation Haki can perceive the presence, emotions, and overall strength of other living beings, as well as predict their intentions and possible attacks. Observation Haki users must consciously focus on their surroundings or a specific target to harness these sensitive and precognitive abilities.

Skilled users of Observation Haki can perform incredible feats, such as fighting effectively despite being blind, or reacting to incoming attacks while asleep. Certain states of heightened awareness, such as the “Breath of All Things” and the “Voice of All Things”, are rumored to be unique forms of Observation Haki, but the only confirmed advanced application of this Haki type is the Future Sight.

This technique goes beyond mere precognition, allowing users to visualize a precise sequence of what will happen next. Observation Haki users can predict the moves and intentions of their opponents, but only a few are skilled enough to take things to the next level with Future Sight. Interestingly, the latest One Piece chapter may have just revealed that the all-powerful Loki is among those who can literally see into the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1137.

Loki may be one of the few Future Sight users in One Piece, and it wouldn't be a surprise

The only confirmed advanced form of Observation Haki

Silvers Rayleigh's explanation of Future Sight in One Piece chapter 894 (Image via Shueisha)

While the standard Color of Observation allows its users to sense what will happen immediately afterward, Future Sight users can anticipate the forthcoming events to the point where they see a precise mental image of what will happen in the next few seconds. For example, “Red Hair” Shanks has demonstrated the ability to see into the future for at least ten seconds.

Charlotte Katakuri from the Big Mom Pirates combines Future Sight with the peculiar properties of his Mochi-Mochi Fruit to dodge most incoming attacks, which allows him to flank and overwhelm most fighters. During the Whole Cake Island Arc, Katakuri made extensive use of Future Sight and proved his skill with it as he outclassed Monkey D. Luffy, even though the main character was using his Gear 4 transformation.

Luffy was only able to keep up with Katakuri after pushing himself to his limits to evolve his Observation Haki to the next level and awaken Future Sight. In the following arc, Luffy used this ability to fight against Kaido and the fearsome Emperor who was revealed to have the same power.

Katakuri using Future Sight in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Though not officially confirmed, the three Admirals of the iconic “Color Trio” of Logia users may have already been revealed to be Future Sight users. Indeed, Akainu, Kizaru, and Aokiji were shown using their Logia powers to shapeshift their bodies away in response to incoming attacks. They predicted their opponents’ moves and altered their bodies accordingly, much as Katakuri was shown to do by combining the Future Sight technique with his Devil Fruit power.

Other powerful One Piece characters who are likely to be revealed as Future Sight users include Issho “Fujitora”, Dracule Mihawk, Gol D. Roger, Silvers Rayleigh, Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”, and Monkey D. Garp.

It should be noted that while Future Sight gives its users a significant advantage in combat, it’s not foolproof. Much like with the standard Observation Haki, if a Future Sight user foresees an attack but lacks the fighting skills needed to dodge or counter it, the blow will still land. Similarly, if the user foresees an event, they must do something to actively stop it, or the event will occur regardless of their vision.

Loki's actions in the latest One Piece chapter

Loki in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1137, Gunko and Figarland Shamrock from the Holy Knights are in front of Loki, still trying to persuade him to join their ranks. Seeing that Loki continues to reject the proposal, Gunko uses his Devil Fruit powers to mercilessly beat up the “Accursed Prince”, who can’t do much to defend himself due to being bound in Seastone chains.

Gunko’s Arrow-Arrow Fruit allows her to create massive gauntlets and boots which she uses to repeatedly pummel Loki. The path of Gunko’s attacks is seemingly teased by arrowhead-shaped strips emanating from her body. When Gunko unleashes the strips, Loki calls out what attacks she will later perform based on the direction of the arrows. His guesses are perfect, as Gunko hits him exactly as he predicted.

With this in mind, many fans speculated that Loki is a Future Sight user, which is an admittedly compelling assumption. While Gunko’s arrows indicated the path of her attacks, which would allow anyone to guess where she would attack next, Loki couldn’t just see those arrows as his eyes were completely covered with bandages.

Loki knew what Gunko was going to say beforehand, like Katakuri could do (Image via Shueisha)

Granted, even the standard Observation Haki works regardless of the user’s ability to see the target directly with their eyes. The Color of Observation can be used to successfully predict an attack even if the enemy is hidden from the user’s view. However, what Loki did seems to differ from the normal version of Observation Haki.

The basic Color of Observation would allow Loki to predict the direction of Gunko’s attacks by sensing her arrows, but the arrows wouldn’t tell him her specific attacks, such as kicks and uppercuts, which Loki perfectly called out and described before she even moved. The arrows only indicate where Gunko will strike, but not how she will do that.

Loki’s predictions were incredibly accurate, recalling the similar scenes when Luffy fought Katakuri in Whole Cake Island. What’s more, Loki seemed to know what Gunko was going to say before she even spoke, which is something only Future Sight users have been shown to be able to do. Such a thing shouldn’t be possible with just the standard application of Observation Haki.

Loki is implied to be a beastly fighter

Loki has been chained up in Seastone for six years (Image via Toei Animation)

It’s worth noting that Seastone not only prevents Devil Fruit users from employing their unique abilities but also stops them from using Haki. At least, that’s based on what Luffy said during his time as a prisoner in Udon, where he remarked how he couldn’t use Haki due to being shackled with Seastone.

Taking this into account, it shouldn’t be logically possible for Loki to use Haki, let alone an advanced form of it such as the Future Sight, given that he is bound by an unbelievable amount of Seastone chains. However, it’s not a stretch to think that Luffy’s words only applied to him as he was at that time and that a more powerful fighter than Luffy’s early Wano Arc incarnation could use their Haki even when affected by Seastone.

That version of Luffy was barely on the level of a standard Emperor’s second-in-command such as Katakuri, while Loki is implied to be strong enough to compete with Admirals, Emperors, and the like. So, what applied to that Luffy doesn’t necessarily apply in the same way to Loki.

When he was in Udon, Luffy said Seastone stopped him from using Haki (Image via Shueisha)

The “Accursed Prince” is hyped to be the strongest warrior of Elbaph, with his fighting skills exceeding even those of Dorry and Brogy. He is so powerful that the Holy Knights, a group that normally only accepts Celestial Dragons into their ranks, offered him the chance to join them simply because of his sheer might.

In fact, it took all of Elbaph’s Giants to keep Loki in check even after he was captured, an event that required the world-renowned strength of “Red Hair” Shanks in the first place. The Giants – who have witnessed Loki’s powers – believe that he could destroy the entire world if he was ever released from his imprisonment. Even the World Government has acknowledged Loki’s dangerousness by placing an incredibly high bounty on his head.

Despite being blind, Loki could dodge a point-blank attack from Gear 4 Luffy (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, it would be hardly surprising if Loki was able to use Future Sight. In fact, in one of his first appearances in the One Piece manga, Loki was shown to be able to dodge a point-blank attack from the current incarnation of Luffy, even though the latter was using his Gear 4 transformation. It must be noted that Loki was blindfolded at the time, having his eyes completely covered, just as they are now.

Needless to say, it takes an incredible amount of skill to sense and dodge a sudden attack from the current Gear 4 Luffy while being deprived of eyesight as well as restrained by chains. If anything, such a feat would only be possible for an incredibly powerful individual with exceptional Observation Haki prowess, which only reinforces the assumption that Loki is a Future Sight user.

