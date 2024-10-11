8 worst fails of Observation Haki in One Piece, listed

Haki, a mysterious spiritual energy that allows One Piece characters to perform superhuman feats, is divided into three categories. While Conqueror’s Haki is only available to the few individuals born with it, Armament Haki and Observation Haki can be developed by anyone. The Color of Observation, also known as Kenbushoku, gives its users sensitive and precognitive abilities, much like a sort of sixth sense.

Observation Haki users can perceive and pinpoint the aura of living beings, which allows them to sense the presence, emotions, and overall strength of humans and animals without seeing them. Depending on their skills, Observation Haki users can predict the moves and intentions of their opponents. However, the blow will still land if someone foresees an attack but lacks the combat prowess needed to dodge or counter it.

The best users can literally see the future, anticipating the forthcoming events to the point where they can see a precise sequence of what will happen next. When properly mastered, Observation Haki is an incredible power, as evidenced by the fact that its abilities allow Issho “Fujitora” to fight effectively despite being blind. Still, sometimes, the Color of Observation has failed banally, shocking fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1129.

8 times Observation Haki failed in One Piece, ranked in chronological order

1) Shanks and his men got fooled by Higuma

Shanks in One Piece chapter 1 (Image via Shueisha)

At the very beginning of the series, the mountain bandit Higuma took hostage Luffy, who at the time was just a helpless kid. When “Red Hair” Shanks arrived on the scene, one of Higuma’s henchmen pointed a gun at him. Lucky Roux shot the thug in the head while Benn Beckman beat up all the other bandits.

Cornered and threatened by Shanks, Higuma simply threw a smoke bomb and escaped, kidnapping Luffy in the process. Neither Shanks nor his men could stop him in time despite their fighting skills. If anything, Shanks was shocked by what had happened, to the point where he started panicking.

It was strange to see Shanks, Benn, and the others — the former being a confirmed Future Sight user — being fooled by a cheap trick from a small-time criminal like Higuma. While this incident occurred twelve years before the present One Piece narration, when the Red Hair Pirates probably weren’t as strong as they are now, they were already quite famous and powerful.

2) Sengoku didn’t sense Galdino

Sengoku in One Piece chapter 572 (Image via Shueisha)

After Fleet Admiral Sengoku ordered the executioners to eliminate the captive Portgas D. Ace, Monkey D. Luffy lost control of his emotions and unleashed a sudden burst of Conqueror’s Haki across Marineford. The Haki wave knocked out several people, including the executioners.

Unbeknownst to Sengoku, one of the executioners was Galdino, who had disguised himself to approach the gallows undisturbed and try to free Ace. When Luffy reached the gallows, Galdino regained consciousness and used the powers of his Wax-Wax Fruit to create a key for Ace’s handcuffs.

Enraged, Sengoku used his Mythical Zoan Fruit to attack Luffy and Ace. However, with the Gigant Balloon technique, Luffy activated Gear 3 to increase his body size. With the help of Galdino’s Candle Wall, Luffy’s increased body size somehow stopped Sengoku’s attack.

Being the legendary Marine and clever individual that he is, Sengoku should have been able to sense everything around the scaffold he was personally guarding. Instead, he was fooled by the likes of Galdino. This was even worse because they were in the middle of a war.

3) Akainu didn't perceive Whitebeard

Akainu in One Piece chapter 575 (Image via Shueisha)

Sakazuki “Akainu,” the current Fleet Admiral of the Navy, was uncontainable during the Paramount War. After fending off Whitebeard, he struck Portgas D. Ace with a magma fist. Fatally injured, the young pirate died in the middle of Marineford.

Enraged at the death of his protege, Whitebeard rabidly attacked Akainu. Although at the cost of losing part of his head, burned by Akainu’s magma-based powers, Whitebeard sent the Admiral falling into a huge crater. Still, even Whitebeard’s Quake-Quake Fruit punches weren’t enough to stop Akainu.

Barely injured, Akainu reappeared soon after. Marco, Vista, Jinbe, Crocodile, and many other fighters joined forces to stop the Admiral but could barely keep him busy. While Akainu’s display of power was astonishing, it was underwhelming that he failed to notice Whitebeard’s forthcoming attack.

Whitebeard was a very large man and charged at him angrily. A fighter of Akainu’s caliber should have been able to sense Whitebeard’s arrival with Observation Haki. Yet, Akainu didn’t even realize that Whitebeard was behind him until a Marine soldier yelled at him to watch out.

4) Perospero and even Katakuri couldn't sense the Straw Hats

Perospero in One Piece chapter 877 (Image via Shueisha)

During the Whole Cake Island Arc, Luffy and the others tried escaping Big Mom. As Nami used her Clima-Tact to feed Zeus small thunderclouds, the lightning-based Homie was filled with massive energy and decided to betray Big Mom to follow the Straw Hat crew’s navigator.

To please Nami, Zeus even attacked Big Mom, striking his former mistress with a ravaging jolt of electricity. Upon seeing the explosion caused by the thunderbolt, Perospero noted that it must have been Big Mom’s attack on the Straw Hats and assumed that they were dead as a result.

Moments later, Charlotte Katakuri and Charlotte Perospero were shocked to see Luffy and the others emerge from the forest, still chased by Big Mom. Both Perospero and Katakuri can use Kenbushoku. Katakuri is an absolute master of it, to the point where he can even use the Future Sight ability. It makes no sense that they – especially Katakuri – could not sense that the Straw Hats were alive.

5) Kaido and King got ambushed in their territory

Kaido in One Piece chapter 986 (Image via Shueisha)

As the raid on Onigashima began, the Red Scabbards broke into Kaido’s castle, with the Emperor and his subordinates unable to react to the ambush. Nekomamushi disarmed Kaido of his mace, while Izo did the same to King, depriving him of his sword. Then, all the Scabbards forced Kaido off the stage as they impaled him with their blades.

As the battle went on, Kaido brutally crushed the Red Scabbards despite the 1v9 numerical disadvantage, suffering only minor injuries in the process. Kaido only lost to Luffy after a long struggle in which the young pirate needed to improve his Conqueror’s Haki and use the unreal Gear 5 transformation.

Before that, Kaido took on the strongest Worst Generation Supernovas and Yamato. Meanwhile, King took on Roronoa Zoro, giving the second-in-command of the Straw Hat Pirates a run for his money. To defeat King, Zoro had to learn the advanced application of Conqueror’s Haki, an all-powerful ability.

Kaido and King’s remarkable fighting skills only emphasize the absurdity of an Emperor and his right-hand man being unable to react to an ambush staged on their territory. They should have detected the Red Scabbards easily, especially as Kaido can even use Future Sight.

6) Sanji was deceived and beaten up by two minions

Sanji in One Piece chapter 997 (Image via Shueisha)

During the Onigashima Raid, Sanji heard a woman screaming in danger. He thus ran up until he found the origin of the scream, arriving to see a paper wall through which he could see a man harassing a woman. However, when Sanji broke into the room, he found himself stuck in a sticky cobweb.

The woman and the man turned out to be Beasts Pirates members, and in particular, subordinates of Black Maria, one of the crew’s executives. The two minions beat Sanji up before binding him and taking him in front of Black Maria.

Sanji is the third strongest fighter of the Straw Hat Pirates. He is only behind Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro in the crew’s power ranking. Moreover, of the two types of Haki he can use, Observation Haki should be the one he is most talented at.

Considering this, Sanji should have easily spotted the trap Black Maria’s subordinates had set up. It was disconcerting to see him fall for such a low-level trick. Sanji was well aware of being in a combat zone in enemy terrain, and he had decided to penetrate it himself, so his guard must have been up.

7) Luffy couldn't stop Lucci from attacking Sentomaru

Luffy in One Piece chapter 1069 (Image via Shueisha)

Two years after their battle in Enies Lobby, Monkey D. Luffy and Rob Lucci had a rematch in Egghead. The two showcased their strongest forms, Gear 5 and the Leopard-Leopard Fruit’s Awakening. After a tremendous clash that sent both crashing into the surroundings, Luffy hit Lucci with a Gear 5 technique named Gum-Gum Mole Pistol.

But Lucci was far from finished. He quickly got up and attacked Sentomaru, who was observing the fight. Lucci targeted him to remove his control over the Seraphim cyborgs. In a flash, Lucci struck Sentomaru, breaking through his Haki defense and defeating him with one blow.

Despite being there, Luffy could not intercept Lucci and stop him from attacking Sentomaru. A very skilled Observation Haki user who can even use Future Sight, Luffy should have been able to anticipate Lucci’s movements and intentions, especially considering that they were in the middle of a fight.

8) Imu and the Gorosei didn't notice Wapol

A Gorosei in One Piece chapter 1085 (Image via Shueisha)

During the Levely, Sabo infiltrated the Pangaea Castle and spied on Nefertari Cobra’s conversation with Imu and the Five Elders. When they threatened Cobra’s life, Sabo came out of hiding. Sabo attacked the World Government’s leaders and tried to rescue Cobra but was quickly overpowered.

Forced to flee, he only survived thanks to Cobra’s sacrifice. At the same time, Wapol was also spying on the scene through a hole in the wall. Frightened by the sight of Imu and Gorosei’s creepy transformations, Wapol began to scream. He then ran away, using his Munch-Munch Fruit to burst through the walls.

Frankly, it seems surreal that endgame villains such as Imu-sama and the Five Elders would allow multiple people to eavesdrop on their closed-door meetings so easily. They should have sensed Sabo and Wapol's presence. Instead, they didn’t discover them until they revealed themselves.

It’s already bad enough that they didn’t notice Sabo until he came out, but the fact that they let a grotesque character like Wapol spy on them without noticing him until the last moment is simply ridiculous.

Why is Observation Haki inconsistent in One Piece?

Katakuri is a highly skilled Kenbushoku user (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, there are countless times when Observation Haki users, even the most skilled and powerful ones, fail to sense incoming threats. While this makes little sense, given the Color of Observation’s inherent predictive abilities, it should be noted that this power isn’t a passive trait.

To perceive something, the user must make a conscious effort to focus on the surroundings or a specific target. Otherwise, Observation Haki won’t come into play. This may explain some of the cases mentioned above and how Laffitte entered unnoticed a room where Sengoku and Dracule Mihawk were present.

Haki is a finite resource that consumes a notable amount of stamina. Therefore, fighters try to conserve energy by not using it continuously. This is a reasonable in-verse explanation. It’s also true that if One Piece characters used their Observation Haki flawlessly every time, it would be impossible for many plot-driving incidents to happen.

Thus, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda occasionally sacrifices consistency to advance the narrative. In other words, sometimes characters “forget” to use their Observation Haki because otherwise, certain events would simply be impossible.

