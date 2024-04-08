Every possible Gorosei vs Straw Hats matchup in One Piece, from most likely to unlikely

The Egghead Arc has established the Five Elders as endgame villains of the One Piece series. The highest political authority in the world, second only to the mysterious Imu-sama, the Elders are formidable fighters who can turn themselves into Yokai-like monsters as well as use Haki with outstanding prowess.

In the recent One Piece chapters, the Five Elders have stormed Egghead to kill Dr Vegapunk and prevent him from broadcasting his message to the world. Despite the efforts of the Straw Hat Pirates, who are attempting to get away from the island, Vegapunk was seemingly struck dead by Admiral Kizaru and Saint Saturn.

The involvement of the Five Elders in the ongoing arc has sparked interest and speculation from fans, especially regarding the potential future fights between these individuals and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1112.

The Straw Hats vs Five Elders fights in One Piece, ranked from most obvious to less realistic

1) Zoro vs Nusjuro

Both Zoro and Nusjuro are insanely powerful swordsmen who hold prominent roles in their respective groups. Zoro is the second strongest Straw Hat after Luffy, while Nusjuro is portrayed as one of the strongest, if not the absolute strongest, among the Five Elders.

Zoro has just proved his strength by annihilating the dangerous Rob Lucci, but Saint V. Nusjuro would be a much more testing challenge. Many fans speculate that Nusjuro is an immortal warrior who once fought with “Sword God” Ryuma, the legendary hero who was stated to be comparable to Joy Boy.

The manga gave a first glimpse of Nusjuro’s ominous powers in the very same chapter in which Zoro crushed Lucci. Admittedly, it seemed as if the author Eiichiro Oda wanted to tease the connection between Zoro and Nusjuro.

Fans have been theorizing about a fight between these two swordsmen since the first appearance of the Five Elders in the story. In all fairness, the matchup between Zoro and Saint Nusjuro is set in stone as one of the most anticipated confrontations in the series.

2) Luffy vs Saturn

Upon realizing that Kizaru and Lucci were unable to get past Luffy and Zoro, Saturn took action personally. He turned himself into the hideous Gyuki and used the form's spider-like legs to impale Vegapunk. Luckily, Luffy stopped Saturn before he could finish Vegapunk.

Despite being struck by a powerful Gear 5 technique, however, Saturn regenerated himself and resumed fighting, assisted by Kizaru. The battle continued even after the arrival of the other Elders on Egghead.

Luffy is angry at Saturn because the latter fatally hurt Vegapunk, whom he befriended. Likewise, Saturn aims to suppress Luffy, recognizing him as Nika, the greatest threat to the World Government.

With this in mind, it’s pretty clear that a final showdown between Luffy and Saturn is certain to happen. The only question is whether it will take place on Egghead or during the highly-anticipated final war.

3) Luffy vs Warcury

After arriving on Egghead along with the other Elders, Saint Warcury unleashed a tremendous Haki blast, revealing himself as one of the very few characters who can use the Color of Conqueror. Warcury's Haki affected even Luffy, pushing him back.

Luffy, backed up by Dorry and Brogy, is trying to flee the battlefield, but Warcury seems determined to block their escape. Whenever Luffy has met an opponent who was able to use Conqueror's Haki, he has always clashed with him. This happened with Chinjao, Doflamingo, Katakuri, and Kaido.

Hence, a clash of Conqueror's Haki between Luffy and Warcury is bound to happen, sooner or later. However, this fight might be postponed to the final war, as the Straw Hat crew’s current goal is not to defeat the Elders, but to escape from Egghead.

4) Sanji vs Ju Peter

On Egghead, Sanji was easily subdued by Saturn. This made it clear that, during the ongoing arc, Sanji was no match for any of the Five Elders. However, things might change when the time comes for the final war at the end of the series.

On that occasion, Sanji might find his fated opponent in Ju Peter. Following Zeff’s teachings, Sanji developed a profound respect for food, to the point where it's safe to say that, for him, food represents life itself. This makes his philosophy equal and at the same time contrary to Ju Peter’s.

Both value food, but while Sanji won’t let it be wasted and would feed anyone who needs it, including enemies, Ju Peter is a cynical man who doesn’t care if millions of people starve.

Ju Peter is the World Government’s Warrior God of Agriculture, meaning that food is a core theme of his character as it is for Sanji’s. Their opposed ideals and their similar gentlemen-like appearances might be the perfect set-up for a decisive fight during One Piece‘s final arc.

5) Jinbe vs Warcury

There is a mutual disdain between Jinbe and the Five Elders. Jinbe despises the World Government because it still allows Celestial Dragons to enslave Fish-Men and other creatures. Conversely, the Elders despise Jinbe for abandoning his role as a Warlord.

The World Government continues to discriminate against the Fish-Men, overlooking the outrages to which they are subjected. This could be the set-up for a fight between Warcury, the World Government’s Warrior God of Justice, and Jinbe, a Fish-Man who fought for true justice.

Both Warcury and Jinbe are physical fighters with a robust, stocky build. It would be great to see Warcury’s tusks clash with Jinbe’s hardened shark skin. However, Warcury seems too strong for Jinbe to have a realistic chance to win.

Even if the fight happens at the end of the series, Jinbe should not have much more room to improve his combat skills. He is an experienced fighter who has already reached his full potential, or most of it.

6) Sanji vs Saturn

Sanji and Saturn have already fought during the Egghead Arc. Sanji attacked Saturn to prevent him from harming Jewelry Bonney but was easily overpowered by the Elder, who blasted him back.

Using some sort of forceful aura, Saturn effortlessly subdued Sanji, Bonney, Franky, and Vegapunk, rendering them helpless. Only the arrival of Bartholomew Kuma saved the situation.

Sanji should be so mad at Saturn, as he nearly killed Bonney. As it’s well known, Sanji can’t stand people who mistreat women. Moreover, Saturn inflicted a grievous wound on Vegapunk, a person that Sanji had sworn to protect.

Assuming that Saturn survives the ongoing events, in the future Sanji might take his revenge on the former, making the Elder pay for what he did to him and the others during the Egghead Arc.

7) Sanji vs Mars

Sanji can use Sky Walk, a technique that allows him to move in mid-air by kicking the air itself to jump higher. Ever since Sanji showed this move, fans have always wanted to see him fighting an aerial battle.

The closest fans came to seeing this happen was when Sanji fought Doflamingo. However, that battle didn’t end well for Sanji, as he was quickly defeated by the Warlord. During the final war, however, Sanji might get his revenge by beating a powerful flying opponent.

The concerned enemy would be Saint Marcus Mars, who can transform into a gigantic bird-like monster, the Itsumade. Fighting and winning an aerial battle against Mars would be the perfect conclusion for Sanji’s character.

8) Franky and Usopp vs Saturn

Saturn is the World Government’s Warrior God of Science and Defense, and a scientist himself. Still, he uses his scientific expertise for nefarious purposes. On the contrary, Franky and Usopp are quirky inventors with a good heart.

It would be amazing to see these two Straw Hats teaming up against Saturn. Although outmatched in power, they might use their creativity to keep up. Franky would use his lasers, technologically advanced weapons, and bodily modifications, while Usopp would rely on his plant-based arsenal and his inventiveness.

If this fight ever took place, it wouldn’t be in Egghead, but in the final war. Hence, Usopp would benefit from the upgrades that he is set to gain on Elbaf, while Franky might have some new cyborg powers.

However, it’s hard to see these two defeating one of the Elders, which is why this fascinating battle will probably never happen.

9) Robin vs Ju Peter

As seen when she became furious at Yama, in Skypiea, and Black Maria, in Wano, Nico Robin doesn’t tolerate people who mistreat her loved ones, or the world’s history.

When Robin was a child, the Five Elders issued a Buster Call to destroy Ohara, the island where she was born and raised. The Elders decided to kill the Ohara scholars to prevent them from spreading the truth about the Void Century and the true history of the world.

Saint Ju Peter is the person who ordered the Cipher Pol unit on Ohara to murder Clover, one of Robin’s dearest people. If Robin ever learned that, she would probably attack Ju Peter to avenge Clover.

While it would be awesome to see Robin taking revenge on Ju Peter, it’s unlikely to happen. Robin would probably never become powerful enough to defeat one of the Five Elders by herself.

10) Nami vs Nusjuro

As the World Government’s Warrior God of Finance, Saint V. Nusjuro should be particularly interested in gold. With this in mind, he would be the perfect matchup for Nami, who loves gold to the point where she bathes in it.

However, while Nusjuro is depicted as a ruthless and malicious villain, Nami is not really greedy. At least, not in the worst sense of the word. Her desire for money stems from her life experience. With these premises, there would be an interesting set-up for a fight between Nami and Nusjuro.

Still, Nusjuro is simply too strong for Nami. The difference in power between them is immense, as great as is the difference between night and day. This fight can never happen in One Piece, as it would be totally meaningless.

