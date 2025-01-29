Latest One Piece spoilers confirm one of the oldest Shanks theories

One Piece chapter 1138 is set to be released on February 3, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. The chapter was filled with the unveiling of mysteries and confirmed one of the oldest theories regarding one of the most popular characters. The chapter's spoilers confirmed that Shanks was Shamrock's younger twin brother.

Fans speculated the existence of a twin since the meeting between Shanks and the Gorosei (which was what some presumed). With the official introduction of Shamrock, things change for Shanks, too. The Holy Knights' leader might be used to involve Shanks in the storyline, increasing his screen time in the series. This might also induce a partnership between Shanks and Dragon.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers reveal the twin brother of Shanks

Shamrock Figarland meeting the Five Elders (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 887 (chapter 907), fans witnessed an eerie scenario where the Five Elders greeted someone who looked like the oldest Emperor of the Sea, Shanks.

The Elders also seemed to have deep respect for him because they took time out of their busy schedule only because it was him (the Shanks lookalike). The lookalike wanted to discuss the action of a particular pirate with the Five Elders.

Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

This was the first time the fandom started speculating about the existence of Shanks' twin brother, as in no way could Shanks ever have a friendly relationship with the Five Elders. Fortunately, this theory was proved correct in the latest chapter's spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers revealed that Shamrock Figarland, the leader of the Holy Knights, is the twin brother of Shanks. Moreover, Shamrock is the older one. So, the latest spoilers confirmed one of the most popular theories regarding Shanks that might change the future completely.

Future implications

The double spread as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Shamrock FIgarland might also be the one who was featured on the famous double spread (second-lower from the right). This hinted that the Holy Knights' leader might be involved deeply with the final treasure. As expected, this might see him clash with his brother Shanks.

This could increase Shanks's screen time more than in the past, but not as much as the main protagonist crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. However, this introduction might have also teased an alliance between the Revolutionary Army and the Red-Hair Pirates.

As Shanks and Dragon are adamant about achieving 'true freedom,' their alliance is all but confirmed for the future. The Revolutionary Army is destined to oppose the Holy Knights, so Shanks and his crew might help them.

Final thoughts

Shamrock's confirmation as Shanks' brother might fill some of the holes the story left as it progressed. These holes might become obvious with time, and then fans might again be reminded of how deep a story Eiichiro Oda created. The unveiling of such mysteries is an indicator that One Piece is indeed reaching its end.

