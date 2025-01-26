Shamrock's debut in One Piece chapter 1137 may not prove Shanks innocent

One Piece chapter 1137 was released on January 27, 2025. The chapter introduced the Holy Knights' captain, who might be the same person who met the Gorosei in the past. Moreover, fans also thought that the reveal of Shamrock proved Shanks' innocence. However, that might not be the case and Shamrock's character design might be the key.

Shamrcok's beard, as showcased in his official character design in the chapter, is connected, whereas the character who met Gorosei didn't have a connected beard. This might hint that Shanks could be the one who met the Gorosei in the past because his beard is similar to the one who met the Gorosei. Similarly, some other hints also prove that Shanks' character might still be under hot water.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1137: Why Shanks might still be One of the Series' Antagonists

Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1137 focused on the Dead Realm, where Loki was sitting half-dead. He was beaten by Gunko and Shamrock, who kept urging him to join the Holy Knights. but the accused prince was steadfast and kept rejecting their offer. Ultimately, Shamrock abandoned his hope with Loki and wanted Gunko to call Mariejois for a change in plans.

The character design of Shamrock Figarland was pretty different from Shanks as the former had both hands and longer hair. However, the thing that differentiates them is their beard pattern as Shamrock's beard, as seen in his character design, is connected. However, this difference might indicate that Shanks might still be the series' antagonist.

In the past, a person with the same appearance as Shanks met the Gorosei. This person wanted to discuss the impact of a pirate. While the fans thought that Shamrock was the one who met the Gorosei, this might not be the case because the person who met the Gorosei had a connected bear.

Shanks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So, the person who met the Gorosei might be Shanks. This might also be hinted at by the collars of both these characters. Where Shanks' collar is white, just like the person who met the Gorosei, Shamrock's color is black (as hinted by the color scheme of his character design).

So, Shamrock's introduction might have just introduced another antagonist to One Piece while keeping the Shanks' antagonist speculations alive. Shanks might still be the one after Monkey D Luffy and could be a more sinister character than the fans interpret him to be.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Shamrock or Shanks? (Image via Toei Animation)

While this difference could be a nice point, it could be ignored as something the character might have intentionally done. It entirely depends on what beard Shamrock preferred to use and this makes the theory just a mere speculation. Ultimately, Shamrock Figarland might be the one who conversed with the Gorosei. So, take it with a huge grain of salt.

