Not just Big Mom's return, but also Kaido's is teased in One Piece chapter 1137

One Piece chapter 1137, which recently came out, mostly focused on Road telling Luffy, Zoro, and Nami about King Harald's history while the new Holy Knights, Gunko and Shamrock, tortured Loki. However, an X user (@merlinidc) came up with a theory about how Big Mom and Kaido could return to the story and how the recent chapter teases this.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence the X user noticed in One Piece chapter 1137 was King Harald's appearance, which could be connected to Kaido. The X user also noticed how Giants used to mix with other races, which Big Mom was interested in. Moreover, there are some other themes and ideas that connect these two Yonko with this current arc in a way that could make their return logical.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining how Big Mom and Kaido could appear in Elbaph after what was teased in One Piece chapter 1137

During the events of the Wano arc, Big Mom mentioned that she gave Kaido his Devil Fruit and that he owed her for life after the God Valley incidents. This could form the basis for her return. Since they fell into magma during that storyline, she could have used the remainder of her former crew partner's soul to create the strongest Homie and escape from the place.

The theory further states that she could dig to the point of reaching Elbaph, which was already viewed as possible in the series. The Giants already fear her, making the connection a bit more organic.

There is also the possibility that the Pandora Homie could still be in Warland, and Big Mom could get the "Sun God," posing a serious threat to everyone while using Kaido as a Homie. When it comes to the former ruler of Wano, he could return as a tool and connect his heritage to the Giants.

Notably, One Piece chapter 1137 featured a portrait of King Harald, marking his first physical appearance in the series. He has some strong similarities to Kaido, so he may be a hybrid from the Giant race. This is coupled with the fact that he has an attack named Ragnarok, which fits with the Nordic theme of Elbaph and could be a reference to his heritage. His return, though as a weapon, could reveal more of his character and history.

More details about this theory

Big Mom and Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

A detail that is not mentioned in One Piece chapter 1137 but could be a great way to connect Big Mom's return to this arc is that she had a failed arranged marriage with Loki. There is also the fact that the Yonko wanted the Giants to join her family, hence the idea of the marriage, which could put her against the Holy Knights from the get-go.

From a writing perspective, there are enough pieces for Big Mom to return, and the consensus of the fandom is that her character deserves better. While not as important to the plot as Shanks and Blackbeard or not given a lot of feats in combat as Kaido, Big Mom feels like the most underdeveloped of the Yonko. Her return could make a difference, especially considering the possibility of having her former Rocks crew partner as a weapon in combat.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1137 has been well-received by the fandom because of the introduction of Shamrock and some interesting King Harald lore. When considering that, the possible tease of a Big Mom return could add another layer of danger and excitement to this arc.

