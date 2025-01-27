Bonney's reason for being in Elbaph is teased in One Piece chapter 1137

One Piece chapter 1137 was released on January 26, 2025. Since the release of the chapter's spoilers, Shamrock Figarland has become the talk of the town. However, one pirate has also become the spotlight for a very interesting reason, and it revolves around the recently revealed Holy Kngihts' captain. That character is Bonney, who could be the daughter of a Figarland.

In the SBS section of volume 72, Eiichiro Oda revealed Bonney's gender-bender character designs. One of these character designs was Bonney, who looked like an identical copy of the Figarland clan (long hair and a beard). As Kuma was Bonney's adoptive father and her real father was a Celestial Dragon, Bonney could be the daughter of Shamrock Figarland.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion and potential spoilers from the manga series.

One Piece: Exploring Bonney as a member of the Figarland clan

Shamrock as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1137 continued the frenzy on Elbaph Island as the Romance Dawn group ventured into the Elbaph Palace looking for keys that would free Loki. On the other hand, the Holy Knights beat Loki to make him join their sides, hoping to affiliate Elbaph Island with the World Government. On the other hand, the remaining pirates stayed behind.

One of these pirates was Bonney, who couldn't leave Kuma behind and might receive some help from Vegapunk Lilith in the future. However, Bonney's presence on Elbaph might be a sign of something else, and that might be the unveiling of her real father. Surprisingly, Bonney's truth might be one of the Figarlands, possibly due to the female pirates' gender-bender character design.

Bonney's gender-bender character design (middle right) (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

In the One Piece volume 72 SBS section, one fan requested that Eiichiro Oda draw the Worst Generation pirates in their opposite genders. The result included Bonney's male character design. The character design showcased Bonney with long hair and a beard, asking about food. While her dialogue was not surprising, the facial features resembled those of the Figarland clan.

Shanks, Shamrock, and Garling (young) had a beard similar to Bonney's in her gender-bender character design. Moreover, her hairstyle was oddly reminiscent of Shamrock's as the hair was long and silky. Based on these clues, Shamrock might be the true father of Bonney.

As Bonney is not the biological daughter of Kuma but that of a Celestial Dragon, this theory makes sense. Moreover, it would also make sense for Bonney to be in Elbaph at the moment.

Final thoughts

Bonney as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Take this theory with a huge grain of salt, as it bases a relationship between two unrelated characters on a single clue. However, don't rule it out of possibility because it might still be a possibility. The Figarland clan is known as a ruthless clan, given how Garling killed a Celestial Dragon for pitying a commoner.

So, Shamrock might be the one who threw away Ginny after using her, which adds to the credibility of this theory. This might also be why Kuma is still alive, as Oda might use this point to induce revenge against Shamrock, who infiltrated Elbaph alongside the Straw Hat Pirates.

