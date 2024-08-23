One Piece's latest spoilers tease Lilith becoming the true Vegapunk in more ways than one, and her emotions are the key

One Piece chapter 1124 is set to be released on August 26, 2024, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. The chapter featured the bittersweet escape of the Straw Hat Pirates from Egghead Island as they only managed to escape with Vegapunk Lilith as every other Vegapunk satellite was sacrificed in some way.

Moreover, Lilith showed some strange behavior after waking up like how she became a glutton and how she kept crying for her fellow satellites' unfortunate fate. This contradicted her character as the one who represented evil, indicating that the emotions of all the Vegapunk satellites could be alive inside her, making her the true Vegapunk, just like Vegapunk Stella.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Vegapunk Lilith as the true Vegapunk

Vegapunk Lilith as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After a gloomy overview of the remains left on Egghead Island, One Piece chapter 1124 shifted towards the ship of the giants where Lilith was waking up. As soon as she woke up, she received information regarding the ongoing situation. Nami and some other Straw Hat Pirates kept apologizing to her for the death of her comrades.

She took a moment to breathe and requested them to please let her cry. She then broke down into tears before the Straw Hat Pirates. Strangely enough, after a few seconds, she claimed that she was hungry. When they reached the dining table, they saw a gloomy Luffy lamenting over how he couldn't save Vegapunk Stella from dying.

Lilith told Luffy not to cry as the Straw Hat had already fulfilled his promise because every Vegapunk that had been sacrificed on Egghead Island was still alive, even though they were functionally dead. This cheered up the atmosphere and the celebration started again.

The Vegapunk Satellites as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As most fans already know, Vegapunk divided his existence into 6 separate individual bodies, other than the original one, with each representing an emotion. These bodies were termed as Vegapunk satellites and the ones that were the closest to the scientist were Shaka (good) and Pythagoras (wisdom).

Egghead arc marked the demise of all the Vegapunk satellites with Vegapunk Lilith (evil) and Vegapunk York (greed) being the only ones alive. The former was saved due to precautionary steps taken by Vegapunk Atlas (violence).

Vegapunk York as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

However, as indicated in One Piece chapter 1124, Lilith showcased some reactions that contradicted her personality as the evil Vegapunk because she started crying for her comrades (good) and even felt hungry in the middle of a crisis (greed).

This could make Lilith the true Vegapunk harboring the emotions of all the other Vegapunk satellites inside her after the destruction of Egghead Island. She could also awaken the rest of the emotions, that the other satellites harbored, in the future.

Final thoughts

The topic of dead Vegapunk satellites is very controversial because there are still some satellites whose demise hasn't been confirmed, with the biggest example being that of Vegapunk Edison.

Moreover, there has also not been confirmation of whether Punk Records is still intact after the Haki blast from JoyBoy. So, fans should take this article with a huge grain of salt and wait for the official confirmation.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback