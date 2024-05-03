One Piece may have teased Imu's race with Vegapunk Atlas' introduction

One Piece chapter 1114 is scheduled for release on May 13, 2024, but spoilers have already surfaced. Despite their brevity, these spoilers did give some ground-breaking news that has had fans on the edge.

According to the spoilers, the chapter may shed light on one of the biggest mysteries of the series, JoyBoy. It's revealed that he had the same powers as Luffy, which could set the latter as his successor. Just like JoyBoy, there is another big mystery in the series, and that is Imu.

Unlike JoyBoy, Imu's identity has been speculated on a lot, which consisted of comparing him to Japanese, Greek, and many other mythologies. Moreover, Imu has also been compared to a character from The Lord of the Rings, making them a more mysterious character. But what if Imu's true identity could be hidden in the form of a Vegapunk satellite that became known for its rowdy nature in battle?

One Piece: Exploring the link between Imu and the Vegapunk Atlas

Vegapunk Atlas as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk Atlas, also known as Punk-05, is one of the satellites of Dr. Vegapunk, the most genius scientist on the Grand Line. Atlas was the second satellite introduced to the group of Luffy, Chopper, and Jinbe after they saved Bonney from drowning.

Vegapunk Atlas bears her name engraved on her body and embodies the aspect of 'violence' as seen in her behavior after someone tries to attack her. Despite this, she maintained a friendly rapport with Luffy's group and gave them an overview of the island, as they weren't wreaking havoc.

She has the appearance of a young girl with a colossal size. Her abilities revolve around her engineering expertise and overpowering strength, which she has displayed several times in the series.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, her namesake could be based on the Titan from Greek mythology, Atlas. Atlas was one of the strongest Titans, burdened with holding the heavens on his shoulders for eternity.

The Titan Atlas could be an inspiration behind the Vegapunk satellite, given that the Titan had the same strength as the Vegapunk Atlas. Moreover, Atlas was known for his expertise in mathematics, which aligns with Vegapunk Atlas' engineering expertise.

Vegapunk as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Now, how could Atlas be related to Imu, even though they are on opposite sides in the final saga of One Piece? In One Piece chapter 1113, Vegapunk revealed that his message would start after he died.

He added that the people of the world should not go after the person who killed him, as they are not evil, thus hinting that Imu could not be the villain of the series, or at least not evil.

Imu as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This could indicate that everything Imu had done so far could be to maintain order in the Grand Line, including the eradication of Lulusia Kingdom and the murder of King Cobra.

But this could also indicate the methods Imu had resorted to, which were solely centered around 'violence,' to maintain peace in this world. This is where Imu could be related to Vegapunk Atlas, as Atlas embodies the 'violence' aspect, which aligns with Imu's method of bringing peace.

