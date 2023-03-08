One Piece: Why chapter 1077 spoilers suggest Pythagoras to be the traitor, explained

One Piece’s latest additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, bringing with them an exciting dive into the full events of the upcoming issue. Fans unfortunately saw Vegapunk Shaka seemingly killed by an unknown assassin, who is most likely the Vegapunk traitor or someone in league with the Vegapunk traitor.

One Piece’s latest alleged spoilers also showed fans that the Seraphim are fighting back, with S-Snake turning Usopp, Franky, and Vegapunk Lilith to stone. However, the issue interestingly doesn’t show Vegapunk Pythagoras being turned to stone, who was also with the group at the time (albeit just being a head).

This lack of emphasis on Pythagoras' status now has fans concerned with whether or not Pythagoras really is the traitor, a previous theory which fans had moved on from until now. Follow along as this article fully breaks down why the lack of emphasis on Pythagoras’ status in One Piece Chapter 1077 may make him the traitor, as well as briefly recaps the spoilers.

One Piece may have just proven Pythagoras to be the traitor given his not being turned to stone in latest spoilers

Brief spoiler recap

\One Piece Chapter 1077 additional spoilers begin with Sentomaru telling the residents of Egghead to escape, since something worse than the Oharan Genocide may soon occur. Fans then see Luffy’s group fighting the Seraphim, but doing no damage despite using their strongest attacks. Zoro then educates them all on how to fight a Lunarian as Vegapunk Shaka goes to look for Dr. Vegapunk himself.

The issue then shifts perspective to Nami’s group, where Vegapunk Edison has been destroyed and Nami is fighting S-Shark. However, her attacks seemingly have no effect, prompting Sanji to kick the Seraphim and proclaim himself as its opponent. The issue then shifts perspectives yet again to Usopp’s group, composed of Usopp, Franky, Vegapunk Lilith, and Vegapunk Pythagoras.

Fans see the group restrain S-Snake at first, but she tricks Franky and escapes her restraints before turning him, Usopp, and Lilith to stone via her Devil Fruit powers. However, the issue doesn’t show whether or not Pythagoras’ head is turned to stone like the others are. One Piece Chapter 1077 then shifts perspectives for a final time to Shaka, who is traversing through the “Old Devil Fruit Research Room.”

He eventually finds the secret prison where Dr. Vegapunk and the Cipher Pol agents are being held, expressing shock at what he sees before moving to free them. However, someone begins walking down the stairs behind Shaka, eventually shooting him and causing his head to explode and blood to fly everywhere. The issue ends here, with confirmation of no break next week.

Why Pythagoras might be the traitor

We have already seen his head being detached before last chapter @OP_SPOILERS2023 Ok ..at last i still think traitor is Pythagoras..he blowed himself up and pretending to be attackedWe have already seen his head being detached before last chapter @OP_SPOILERS2023 Ok ..at last i still think traitor is Pythagoras..he blowed himself up and pretending to be attacked We have already seen his head being detached before last chapter

While One Piece Chapter 1077’s additional spoilers don’t exactly show Vegapunk Pythagoras doing suspiciousg suspect, they also don’t show anything that proves his innocence. In fact, now would’ve been the perfect time for series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda to prove Pythagoras’ innocence by showing him being turned to stone.

Sometimes, a lack of action can be just as indicative as the undertaking of an action itself. Many fans feel this is the case here regarding Oda’s decision to not show Pythagoras being turned to stone. This also fits into Oda’s typical writing style, choosing to say things to readers or show readers things by not saying or showing them at all.

This also plays into the aforementioned previous theories regarding Pythagoras being the traitor. For example, he represents the wisdom that all the Vegapunks have, essentially making him the wisest of the group’s members. It’s entirely possible, and even likely, that he feels the wisest choice is to acquiesce to the World Government’s execution orders for them in order to prevent any unnecessary suffering.

There was also a scene in a recent One Piece issue which saw the entirety of the Vegapunks and Straw Hats in a room together except Lilith and Pythagoras. With Lilith having turned to stone, she’s likely clear of being the potential traitor. Likewise, Pythagoras not being shown to have turned to stone in the latest spoilers for the series would seemingly paint him as the true Vegapunk traitor.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

