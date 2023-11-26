What is Kaido's devil fruit power in One Piece? Explained

In the vast and tumultuous world of One Piece, few characters command the same level of awe and fear as Kaido, the Governor-General of the Beasts Pirates. Known as the "Strongest Creature in the World," Kaido's might is largely attributed to his Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu. or in English, the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon.

This formidable power allows him to transform into a massive, awe-inspiring eastern dragon, a form that grants him not only immense strength and durability but also the ability to fly and manipulate the weather.

Kaido's Devil Fruit is central to his reputation for invincibility. Tales of his survival from countless execution attempts have only bolstered his fearsome image. His dragon form is not just a symbol of his raw power; it's a testament to his indomitable will, making him a major antagonist in the One Piece narrative, particularly in the Wano Country Arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Kaido's devil fruit and its impact on the One Piece world

Kaido as shown in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, is an incredibly rare and powerful Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit that bestows abilities akin to those of a deity. He acquired the fruit 38 years ago during the God Valley Incident, and it was given to him by Big Mom while they were both members of the Rocks Pirates. The fruit was a treasure of the World Nobles before being stolen by Big Mom during the same incident.

Unlike standard Zoan fruits, which grant the power to transform into animals, Mythical Zoan fruits are an exceptionally rare and powerful subclass in the One Piece universe. They allow the user to transform into an animal and acquire every capability of that animal, often including unique, often magical, abilities.

Expand Tweet

Kaido's transformation into a dragon grants him a powerful array of abilities. His massive size and dragon scales provide immense durability against physical attacks. He can take to the skies on flame clouds, granting exceptional aerial mobility. This flight enables him to lift even entire islands. In combat, Kaido has access to powerful elemental attacks like wind blades, fiery energy beams, and crackling lightning bolts.

His most devastating attack involves summoning a giant flaming dragon around his body and incinerating anything in close proximity. He can also transform into a hybrid form between a human and a dragon, combining power with maneuverability.

Moreover, Kaido's control over the weather is an aspect of his power that cannot be understated. In a world where naval travel is paramount, the ability to manipulate weather patterns is an invaluable strategic advantage. It allows Kaido to wreak havoc on enemy fleets and protect his own, further cementing his status as a dominant force on the high seas.

Kaido's philosophy, influence, and ambitions

Expand Tweet

Kaido's philosophy in One Piece is as straightforward as it is brutal: might makes right. His belief in the survival of the fittest has driven him to amass a crew of formidable Devil Fruit users, seeking to create the strongest pirate crew the world has ever seen. This philosophy extends to his view of the world at large, where he sees war as the ultimate equalizer and harbinger of true freedom.

Kaido's ambition is to start a massive war that would engulf the world, a war that he believes will reshape the world order and establish a new era where strength is the only currency of value. Moreover, his influence extends beyond his physical might. His actions and decisions have significant repercussions throughout the One Piece world.

His desire to wage an all-out war against the World Government is not just a personal vendetta; it's a challenge to the very structure of the world. Kaido's quest for the Ancient Weapons and his control over a Road Poneglyph speak to his strategic acumen and his long-term vision for domination.

His approach to building his crew is equally ruthless. Kaido values strength above all else, and he is willing to go to great lengths to recruit powerful individuals into his ranks. Those who resist are broken, either physically or in spirit until they submit to his will. This has resulted in a crew that is not just loyal but also incredibly powerful, a crew that is a true reflection of Kaido's philosophy and might.

Kaido's current manga status: The battle with Luffy

Kaido vs Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Wano Country Arc reaches its climax in One Piece, the battle between Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy becomes a central focus. The final clash between Luffy and Kaido was the culmination of over 20 chapters of intense back-and-forth fighting. After awakening his Devil Fruit to access Gear 5 and its new rubber powers, Luffy was finally able to go toe-to-toe with Kaido at full strength.

Their battle raged across Onigashima, with both sides unleashing devastating attacks. Luffy assaulted Kaido with a flurry of punches, while Kaido launched his frightening arsenal of elemental techniques. In the end, Luffy emerged victorious as his Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun pierced Kaido's flaming defenses and smashed into his face, defeating the emperor. Kaido was last seen falling into an underground volcano following his battle with Luffy

Expand Tweet

In conclusion, Kaido's Devil Fruit power, the Uo Uo no Mi, Model: Seiryu, is a cornerstone of his identity and the source of his fearsome reputation in the One Piece world. His clash with Luffy is a narrative high point, showcasing the relentless spirit of the series' protagonist against the backdrop of Kaido's overwhelming strength.

As One Piece continues to explore the Grand Age of Pirates, the legend of Kaido's power will remain etched in the annals of the series' history, inspiring fans and characters alike.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.