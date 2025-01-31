Roger's final words to Shanks may have been revealed in latest One Piece spoilers

Although One Piece chapter 1138 is set to be released on February 3, 2025, its spoilers have already been released. The full summary of the chapter revealed the conversation between Shamrock and Loki, in which the former talked about his twin brother, Shanks. However, a bigger detail was regarding Shanks' visit to the Gorosei, which may have revealed a past mystery.

When the Roger Pirates returned after witnessing the final treasure, Roger told Shanks something that made the latter cry. Given the recent spoilers, Roger might have revealed Shanks' truth as a Figarland and asked him to search for his true parents. Roger's words might have been enough for Shanks to deduce the end of the Roger Pirates, which caused him to start crying.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Trending

One Piece: Exploring Shanks' last words with Roger

A meeting with the Gorosei (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers, Loki asked Shamrock if he had any relationship with Shanks because the accused prince also noticed a similarity in appearance between the Holy Knights' leader and the Emperor. Shamrock revealed that Shanks is his younger twin brother.

The Holy Knights' leader also revealed that after Shanks returned to the Holy Land of Mariejois (without revealing whether he was displaced or abandoned by his father), he still decided to stay with the filth of the world (the normal people). This heavily suggested that the person who visited the Gorosei in the past was Shanks, not Shamrock.

However, the bigger question might be whether Shanks was aware of his origins. In One Piece Volume 4000000000, following the God Valley Incident, the Roger Pirates retrieved a chest, thinking it might contain treasure. However, as they opened it, a baby was inside. This baby was Shanks, who later became a member of the Roger Pirates.

The last conversation between Shanks and Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

After finding the One Piece (a journey during which Shanks and Buggy didn't accompany the Roger Pirates), Roger returned to Shanks and told him something that reduced the red hair into tears. Before long, Roger also announced the disbanding of the Roger Pirates. So, what could Roger have told Shanks during this particular moment?

As expected, Roger might have told Shanks about his origins as a Figarland and Celestial Dragon. Being an experienced pirate, Roger might have realized the similar appearance of Shanks with the Figarland clan, or he might have been told about this from Garp (because he, as a Marine, had access to the information about Celestial Dragons).

After making him realize his true identity, Roger might have told Shanks to learn about his family and choose his future path wisely. However, what might have made him cry was that Roger's words hinted at the disbanding of the Roger Pirates (which was also announced later). So, the latest spoilers hinted at the last conversation Roger and Shanks had before the former was executed.

Final thoughts

Shanks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shamrock's words heavily implied that Shanks went to Mariejois to meet the Gorosei on his own. While the chapter confirmed that Shamrock met the Gorosei through the reveal of his relationship with Shanks, it also hinted otherwise with the words of the Holy Knights' leader. So, giving a 'concrete conclusion' on this case might be impossible before any official confirmation.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback