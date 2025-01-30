One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans: Elbaph's mystery silhouette appears as fans get first look at Void Century war

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans were expected to offer some major clarity regarding some of the finer or more difficult to communicate aspects of text-based spoilers. Leaked on Thursday, January 30, 2025 by reputable sources within the series’ leaker community, the raw scans did indeed achieve this, fully illustrating the mural mentioned in text-based spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans also offer additional key context, such as exactly how Figarland Shamrock’s sword becomes Cerberus and splits up its body. Raw scans also confirm that Elbaph’s mystery silhouette character is indeed set to make his appearance in front of Luffy and co in the coming issues.

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans offer series’ first look at Void Century’s events

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, showing Who’s Who inside of his base partying while wearing Wano-style clothes. Several geisha and underlings are also present with him. Starting the issue’s story content, the chapter opens up with Loki seemingly returning to consciousness. He asks something of Gunko and Shamrock as they walk away, which prompts Shamrock to draw his sword.

He then summons a giant three-headed dog named Cerberus out of his sword, presumably signifying that his sword was “fed” a Devil Fruit as Spandam’s Funkfreed was. Each of the dog’s heads then have a sword shoot out of their mouths, with Shamrock ordering the heads of Cerberus to split off from its body and attack Loki. As this happens, Gunko makes a bird-like vessel out of her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers which she and Shamrock fly away on.

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans see Loki cry out as he’s pierced, with Shamrock and Gunko departing as focus shifts back to Aurust Castle. Luffy and his allies are speaking with the Giants whom Shamrock and Gunko attacked, seemingly upset by what they’re saying. As they speak, focus shifts to Elbaph’s mystery silhouette character, who is currently approaching Aurust Castle and is almost at the main entrance.

Focus then shifts yet again to the Treasure Tree Adam, where Ripley is showing Franky something. As she shows him something which she’s seemingly excited by and he’s shocked by, Saul is showing Robin and Chopper a specific book in the Owl Library. As Robin seemingly reads the book, it’s revealed that Franky and Ripley were looking at a giant mural which seemingly depicts a battle and a society that existed before it.

This panel takes up the entirety of the final two pages of the One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans, featuring text from what seems to be the book Robin is reading. The right half of the page seems to feature a thriving society, showing people offering what appear to be stars up to the moon. A giant serpent breathing fire is seen on the right of this half, while on the left sits a king seemingly overseeing the tributes people are offering.

The left half of the image seems to highlight a giant battle against a larged, winged and horned demon holding the sun in its hand. Several boats of humans can be seen, one of which appears to be from Alabasta. Several Giants are also seen, including one with horns, as well as what appears to be Joy Boy or Nika, a robot like Emeth, Lunarians, Minks, a mermaid princess with sea creatures, and some other unknown persons all fighting together.

