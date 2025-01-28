One Piece fans may have already met Loki's ally Shaggy

Shaggy (also referred to as Mosa) is one of the most recent mysteries introduced in One Piece. Not only is this character still nameless, but it might also be the sole companion of Loki, other than the underworld beasts. However, the hints to this character's identity might already be before the fans, and it has to do with the design of Shaggy's Transponder Snail.

Shaggy's Transponder Snail's prominent eyelashes and tone of speech indicate that it might be a female who just went through a terrible experience. As given from the recent developments, this character might be Shirahoshi as she was about to be kidnapped during the Reverie. Moreover, Roger once called her 'shaggy' hinting that she might be Loki's sole partner.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the identity of Loki's partner

Loki talking to Shaggy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1134 focused on the Dead Realm where Loki was talking to someone through a Snow Transponder Snail. This snail was special because it could withstand the harsh environment of the Underworld. The person Loki was talking to was 'Shaggy.' This person could also be termed as 'Mosa,' as the Japanese Kanji used for them signified the person's noble status.

As seen from their talk, Shaggy was tortured in the past, which Loki didn't like. Loki also stated that if he were in Shaggy's place, he would have annihilated the other side. However, as Mosa stated, this character itself was not the type to confront the enemies, and the conversation ended there.

Shaggy's true identity has been a huge mystery since their introduction, and the fans expect them to be someone of a timid personality. Luckily, fans' speculations might be true as Shaggy could be one of the most innocent characters introduced in One Piece, Princess Shirahoshi.

Princess Shirahoshi's traumatic experience (Image via Toei Animation)

Shaggy Transponder Snail had prominent eyelashes, which are normally used to represent female characters in anime. Moreover, as given from the character's past, it faced hardships that became a trauma. During the Reverie arc in One Piece, Saint Charlos attempted to kidnap Shirahoshi without consent and this event had the potential to become a trauma for the princess.

However, the biggest clue, in this case, might be how Roger referred to Shirahoshi as the 'shaggy daughter' of King Neptune when he visited Fisherman Island. So, Shaggy might be Princess Shirahoshi, and these two might have developed their bond as officials (prince and princess) of their islands.

Analysis and final thoughts

Donquixote Mjosgard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While this theory might look amazing, it doesn't click due to its unrealistic nature. Loki and Princess Shirahoshi are two unrelated people with different personalities who might have no chance of encountering each other. However, being more or less of the same size, there are chances that King Harald might have arranged a political marriage between them and that's when they exchanged Transponder Snails.

On the other hand, Shaggy could be Donquixote Mjosgard as he is an official World Noble. Saint Garling's execution of this Celestial Dragon might have failed, after which Mjosgard went into hiding.

This might be when he met Loki, as both have opposing thoughts as compared to society's norms, and the experience with Saint Garling was left as an 'unforgettable trauma' for Donquixote Mjosgard. Coincidently, after his interaction with the fishermen, Donquixote Mjosgard's personality also shifted to a timid one.

