One Piece: Luffy's destruction of Fishman Island is all but confirmed because of Caribou

One Piece chapter 1107 revealed Caribou's inspiration for the Blackbeard Pirates' captain, Marshall D. Teach. This led to him requesting Teach's subordinates to take him to his idol so that he could reveal some valuable information to Blackbeard.

Caribou has been following the Straw Hats since the Fisherman Island arc. This means that he knows the locations of the two ancient weapons that the Straw Hats discovered alongside their journey. So, could be planning to reveal the location of these dangerous weapons to Blackbeard, in hopes of joining his crew?

If yes, could Blackbeard's next destination be Fisherman Island to retrieve the ancient weapon? This could lead to an all-out battle between the Straw Hats and the Blackbeard Pirates, which has a high chance of making Madam Shyarly's prophecy true.

One Piece: Madam Shyarly's prophecy becoming true through Caribou

In chapter 1094, after hitting Kizaru, Luffy faced the drawback of his Gear 5 and needed food to start fighting again. In chapter 1104, Luffy disappeared after someone fed him, which fans speculate could be Caribou. He could have helped Luffy thinking he would stop the Buster Call from happening.

Unfortunately, Luffy got his hands full with Saturn and Kizaru, which led to the Buster Call happening in full flow. So, in chapter 1107, Caribou could have made a false inspiration for Blackbeard and asked Van Augur and Catarina to take him to their captain.

Nothing was revealed as to whether Caribou joined these Blackbeard Pirates in their journey or not. However, fans speculate that he could have joined the Blackbeard Pirates already and could have told Teach about the two ancient weapons he knew about. Now, they wonder what Blackbeard's first move will be since he is aware of the two ancient weapons.

Ancient weapons are weapons of mass destruction that were first named during Fisherman Island. There is very little information disclosed about these weapons. Three such weapons in One Piece namely Poseidon, Uranus, and Pluton.

The location of two of these weapons has been disclosed. Poseidon is located on Fisherman Island and is Princess Shirahoshi in reality. Pluton is located in old Wano, which is present underwater and the whereabouts of Uranus are still unknown.

After gaining the information about the ancient weapons, Blackbeard could raid Fisherman Island first, instead of Wano. The reason for this is that Wano is guided by strong samurai and unusual waves. Compared to Wano, Fisherman Island is easier to invade and doesn't have strong warriors like Wano's.

Blackbeard's invasion of Fisherman Island could trigger Monkey D. Luffy to come to help his friends as he swore to protect them. During the Fisherman Island Arc, Monkey D. Luffy challenged Big Mom to try and hunt down his fisherman friends as he could protect them from any danger.

This could trigger an all-out battle between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Straw Hat Pirates, and in the flow of the battle, Luffy's Gear 5 could destroy Fisherman Island.

This could make Madam Shyarly's prophecy, which she made regarding Monkey D. Luffy during the Fisherman Island arc, true. This prophecy seemed odd at first, but she didn't add anything as to whether he would destroy Fisherman Island out of spite or accidentally.

Luffy fulfilling Joy Boy's promise

During the last chapters of the Fisherman Island arc, Robin accompanied Neptune, the ruler of Fisherman Island, to a Poneglyph. This Poneglypgh was an apology from the ancient personality Joy Boy. He started by apologizing to the Fishermen for leaving them behind 800 years ago and also promised that he would return 800 years later (which could be the current time of One Piece).

Fans speculate that after the battle between Blackbeard Pirates and Straw Hat Pirates on Fisherman Island, the island could get destroyed by Luffy. After this, Luffy could guide the fishermen to ancient Wano, which is underwater, to start their new civilization.

Fans speculate that JoyBoy's promise to Fisherman Island could be to free them from where they are. After destroying their island, Luffy, as Joy Boy, could lead them to Wano where they could restart their civilization and start living freely. After 800 years, JoyBoy's return could be in the shape of Monkey D. Luffy, who would free them.

