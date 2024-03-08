One Piece: Why does Caribou want to join Blackbeard so desperately? Explored

One Piece chapter 1110 is set to release on March 18, 2024, and the hype built for this chapter has been something else. The previous chapter revealed Vegapunk's live stream all around the Grand Line as he has given the world 10 minutes to make all the preparations they could.

It was also indicated that Saturn could have summoned the remaining Gorosei to Egghead Island to stop Vegapunk from revealing the 'truth of the world.' On the other hand, nothing has been confirmed as to whether Caribou was accepted by the Blackbeard Pirates Catarina Devon and Van Augur.

Caribou's request to join the Blackbeard Pirates was nothing short of a surprise for fans as this kind of character development for him was strange. However, fans wonder what could be his reasons behind Caribou's urge to join the Blackbeard Pirates.

One Piece: Discovering why Caribou wants to join the Blackbeard Pirates

Caribou as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece chapter 1107, after touching Saint Saturn, the Blackbeard Pirates Catarina Devon and Van Augur were on their back to their captain. As they reached the shore of Egghead Island, Caribou made a surprise entry and begged them to let him meet Marshall D. Teach.

Augur was reluctant to allow a stranger so close to their leader, but Caribou claimed that he had some secrets that Teach would love to know. As their conversation continued, the chapter moved on, not revealing whether Caribou joined Catarina and Augur in their journey toward Blackbeard.

Caribou is a rookie pirate introduced during the Sabaody Arphilogie Arc as a member of the Fake Straw Hat Pirate crew. He currently holds a bounty of more than 200 million berries and got his fame for killing Marines.

Caribou ate the Logia devil fruit Swamp-Swamp fruit which gives his body the properties of a swamp. He can also store things inside him as he is a swamp and has showcased this effect several times in One Piece. He has been following the Straw Hats since the day he was introduced in One Piece and has witnessed them discover two of the ancient weapons, Poseidon and Pluton.

Although there hasn't been any confirmation regarding Caribou's inspiration for Marshall D. Teach in the past, fans have speculated as to why Caribou wanted to join Blackbeard.

Caribou as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The most popular theory speculates that Caribou could impress Teach by revealing the locations of two ancient weapons, which is a feat like none other. By doing so, he could win the trust of one of the Emperors of the Grand Line and enjoy a life protected by Teach.

He could carry on his mischievous life after this as no Marine would come after him after this. He could torture people to death and do whatever he wanted, but only if this theory turns out to be true.

Another theory suggests that Caribou could be eyeing to kill Teach, not because he is with the Straw Hats, but because he is that kind of person. During the Sabaody Arc, he joined the Fake Straw Hat Pirate crew because he is fond of killing famous people.

By killing Marshall D. Teach, Caribou could interfere with the balance of the Pirate World. He could also absorb Blackbeard's dead body inside him and bring it to the World Government to make a demand, just like how Law became a warlord by sending 100 hearts of pirates to the World Government.

He could be eyeing the possibility of becoming a Celestial Dragon in exchange for Blackbeard's body, just like Vegapunk York. However, this possibility only exists if he escapes with Teach's body without letting the other Blackbeard Pirates know about it.

Caribou as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, the reason Caribou was so desperately begging Catarina and Van Augur to take him to Teach could be because he wanted to be saved from Buster Call on Egghead Island.

In chapter 1104, Saint Saturn ordered a Buster Call on Egghead Island for the immediate assassination of Vegapunk for doing illegal research, Kuma hitting one of the Five Elders, and Monkey D. Luffy awakening the powers of a God. Luffy was still burned out after his fight with Kizaru, so he needed food to fight again.

Fans speculate the Caribou could be the one who delivered him food using his Swamp-Swamp fruit. However, as now Luffy's hands were filled with fighting Saturn and Kizaru, Caribou had no choice but to run. So, he could have made up a fake inspiration for Teach just to exit Egghead alongside Catarina and Augur.

One Piece: Caribou's role in the Egghead Island arc