One Piece chapter 1107: Sanji and Luffy team up against Kizaru as the Blackbeard Pirates finally make their move

One Piece chapter 1107’s unofficial scanlations were released on Friday, February 16, 2024, bringing with them an exciting full look at the upcoming installment for the beloved manga series. With these scanlations also proving consistently accurate when compared to the official release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga, fans are likewise already discussing the events within.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Sanji continue to cement himself as a key player in the Egghead arc, joining with Luffy to stand against Admiral Kizaru after blocking a big attack from the latter. The issue also sees the Blackbeard Pirates finally arrive and make their move, unsurprisingly creating more questions than the answers it provides.

One Piece chapter 1107 sets up Dr. Vegapunk’s potential death after injury from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn

One Piece chapter 1107: Escape plan updates

Dorry and Brogy's landfall in One Piece chapter 1107 sets up an incredible escape from Egghead Island (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1107 begins with another look at the Giant Warrior Pirates, revealing Oimo and Kashii to be with them. Several other unnamed Giants are also present, with all of them attacking the Marine ships they pass as they sail towards Egghead. The group then makes landfall on Egghead Island as Usopp watches Dorry and Brogy march forward through the forest.

He begins crying and calling them his Masters, while Nami and Tony Tony Chopper celebrate seeing Oimo and Kashii. Vegapunk Edison then suggests they came after hearing the news of the Marine mobilization for this fight, which shocks Nami. Usopp adds that they didn’t come here to wage war senselessly, but to rescue the Straw Hats and co to help them escape.

One Piece chapter 1107 then sees Nami call Brook via Transponder Snail, asking for an update on their progress. Vegapunk Lilith answers, explaining that they’re close to the cliff but need to find a way to stop, telling Nami pay attention. Jinbe is then shown to be heading towards Roronoa Zoro and Rob Lucci’s fight still, commenting on the sounds he hears and ridiculing Zoro for picking a fight given what’s going on.

Zoro is confirmed to still be fighting Lucci in One Piece chapter 1107 (Image via Toei Animation)

The issue then shifts to Zoro and Lucci’s fight, where the former says it’s about time to wrap this up. Lucci responds that only the winner can talk like that, adding that he’s a burden at this point since his crew is waiting on him. He adds that they’ll need to abandon Zoro if they want to escape, prompting Zoro to respond that Lucci only thinks he’s the one in control of this fight.

One Piece chapter 1107 then shifts perspective yet again to the other coast of Egghead Island, where the Mark III Pacifista are still destroying Marine battleships thanks to Jewelry Bonney’s order. Thirty of the small and medium sized ships have been sunk by this point, prompting Vice Admiral Red King (the one with many chins) to take command.

He orders the smaller vessels retreat and the large battleships to take point, commenting on how pitiful a sight it is for Marines to fire on their own weapons as they down a Pacifista. The chapter once more shifts perspective to the area where Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and Admiral Kizaru are standing off with Monkey D. Luffy, Vegapunk Atlas, Dr. Vegapunk, Bartholomew Kuma, Sanji, Franky, and Bonney.

One Piece chapter 1107: The Blackbeard Pirates finally arrive

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Luffy ask Bonney why she’s crying, to which she says she’s been looking for him for so long. Luffy says he’s been here the whole time, prompting Bonney to point out that he’s Nika. Luffy questions what this is before telling her that her attack was weak, prompting Bonney to ask him to show her how it’s done on Saint Saturn as revenge for Dr. Vegapunk’s injuries.

Luffy agrees, telling Saturn he’ll pay for hurting his friends before using a move called Booming Dawn Gatling on him. After punching Saturn in the face several times, Luffy’s last blow sends him flying across the island and through several buildings. Franky and Atlas then begin telling the others to escape, but Dr. Vegapunk says that if he’s moved now, he’ll die.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees Admiral Kizaru say he’ll be dead either way as he launches a laser beam at Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk. However, Sanji suddenly appears and deflects the attack with a simple kick, causing Kizaru and Franky to express tremendous shock. Sanji responds that light doesn’t hold a candle to love as Atlas, Franky, Bonney, and Kuma take the opportunity to escape.

Kizaru comments on how he’s in a pickle since he’ll at least have to bring back Sanji’s and Luffy’s heads for all of this as the two Straw Hats stand across from him. They tell him to start drafting his apology letter as they prepare to fight him to protect Dr. Vegapunk. Meanwhile, Saint Saturn emerges from the buildings which fell on top of him when he’s greeted by Catarina Devon and Van Augur of the Blackbeard Pirates.

One Piece chapter 1107 then sees Devon comment on Saturn’s power, adding that the unprecedented act of a Gorosei member coming down to Earth made their job easier. She touches his leg as she says this, following it up by claiming their mission is now complete. Saturn comments on how shocking it is that someone like her would be a subordinate, prompting her to respond that Blackbeard is special.

Saturn in turns responds that his lineage is as well, prompting Devon to question his knowledge about that. Saturn instead asks what they hope to gain out of their recent stunts, to which both Devon and Van Augur reply with the world. Saturn goes to attack them after they say this, but Van Augur warps them both away with his Devil Fruit.

One Piece chapter 1107 sees the two teleport elsewhere on Egghead, beginning the walk to their ship. The two are then interrupted by Caribou, who approaches them while sobbing tears of joy. He begs them to let him join the Blackbeard Pirates, claiming he set sail in order to be like Teach and that joining his crew is all he’s ever asked for as the chapter ends.

One Piece chapter 1107: In summation

Overall, One Piece chapter 1107 serves as an incredibly exciting issue, most notably for the setup which comes from the Blackbeard Pirates’ appearance on Egghead Island. Fans now know that there is indeed something unique about Blackbeard within his origins, and can also confirm that copying Saint Saturn’s appearance via Devon’s Devil Fruit is significant in their schemes.

The issue is also exciting for what occurs elsewhere on Egghead Island, specifically the landfall of the Giant Warrior Pirates and the setup of Luffy and Sanji versus Admiral Kizaru. With the arc’s climax seemingly at hand, it’s sure to be an exciting upcoming few weeks for the series.

