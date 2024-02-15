One Piece chapter 1107 leaks confirm Blackbeard as the series' biggest current threat (& no one else is close)

One Piece chapter 1107, set to be released on February 19, 2024, has already been leaked. The leaks highlight how the Blackbeard Pirates continue to have the upper hand in most situations in the series. Teach and his men tend to show up in the right place at the right time and constantly obtain things or abilities that make them even more dangerous.

This is something that One Piece chapter 1107 seems to address, as it highlights how much Blackbeard and his pirates are growing in strength, drawing a constant contrast with Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat crew.

When taking into account what Teach and his people have been doing since taking Whitebeard's Devil Fruit in Marineford, there is a strong argument that the crew is becoming the biggest threat in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece chapter 1107. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how One Piece chapter 1107 leaks highlight Blackbeard and his crew as the biggest threat in the series

Recent One Piece chapter 1107 leaks have confirmed that Catarina Devon, one of the Blackbeard Pirates, has managed to touch the Gorosei member Saturn, thus allowing her to copy his appearance (because of her Devil Fruit). This could be extremely useful for Teach and his men because they could manipulate different levels of the Marines and the World Government.

Furthermore, they are also holding Monkey D. Garp hostage, with some theories claiming that Teach got Gecko Moria's Devil Fruit. If that proves to be the case, he could steal the Marine's shadow and put it on someone else. Even if he doesn't have that fruit, he still has two others, which are powerful enough to challenge some of the strongest characters in the series.

On paper, One Piece chapter 1107 seems to establish how much of a threat the Blackbeard Pirates are, especially considering that they have the Road Poneglyphs that belonged to the likes of Trafalgar Law and the Big Mom Pirates. They also have knowledge of the locations of two ancient weapons, Pluton and Poseidon, making them an extremely dangerous group of villains at the moment.

Are the Blackbeard Pirates the final bosses?

The Blackbeard Pirates in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece chapter 1107 continues to develop the notion that the Blackbeard Pirates or Teach himself is going to be the final boss of the series. Ever since he was introduced during the Jaya arc, there have been parallels between Teach and Luffy, thus cementing their rivalry after Ace's death.

The Blackbeard Pirates, much like the Straw Hats, are a very varied group of people, and they have had their own moments to shine in the series. However, it would also make a lot of sense for each member of the Straw Hats to have to fight a member of this Yonko crew. It could serve as a way to give each character a moment to shine in the final moments of the manga.

Of course, this is mere speculation. There is also the threat of Imu and the entirety of the World Government, which is something that author Eiichiro Oda has been hammering home in the last year or so.

Furthermore, while Blackbeard is a very significant villain in the story, he doesn't have a lot of appearances, so he would probably have to become a lot more prominent as the manga reaches its conclusion.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1107 leaks suggest that Catarina Devon has managed to copy Saturn's appearance with her Devil Fruit, meaning that the Blackbeard Pirates have the opportunity to manipulate the Marine and the World Government.

Considering their possession of the Road Poneglyphs, their knowledge of the locations of two Ancient Weapons, and the fact that Garp is their hostage, this crew has a lot of reasons to be the biggest threat in the series at the moment.