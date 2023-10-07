Zoro's ultimate goal lies beyond Mihawk (and the latest One Piece theory all but proves it)

Early on in One Piece, Roronoa Zoro had openly declared his ambition to become the world's greatest swordsman, by surpassing his rival, Dracule Mihawk. This drive to become the best stemmed from a promise that he made to his childhood friend, Kuina. The two of them had made a deal that either of them would become the greatest, but Kuina's sudden death made it absolutely necessary for Zoro to fulfill this goal.

However, in One Piece chapter 1094, Gorosei Saturn's devilish Awakened form seems to suggest that Zoro may have another objective in mind: becoming King of Hell. For in what other way could he not only lighten the burden on his captain's shoulders but also see to it that Luffy becomes the King of the Pirates?

One Piece chapter 1094 seems to suggest that a King of Hell may soon appear

Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Previously in One Piece, Zoro was seen using a brand-new three-sword style called the King of Hell style during his fierce battle against King. After securing his victory, he boldly declared his intention to become the King of Hell. Thereafter, he was visited by what seemed to be the Grim Reaper or a vision of it just before he fell unconscious.

It is worth noting that during this fight, Zoro struggled to control his cursed sword, Enma, which had been drawing out excessive amounts of Haki from his body. Interestingly, Enma is associated with the king of Hell in Japanese Buddhist mythology, suggesting that Zoro's declaration may have referred to his decision to master the sword.

However, recent raw scans of the latest One Piece issue hint that Zoro might have to become the King of Hell in a different context.

What do the events in One Piece Chapter 1094 reveal about Zoro's future goal?

In the Egghead arc of One Piece, Luffy has heavily relied on his Gear 5 form, initially during his battles with Rob Lucci and later against Kizaru. With Kizaru acting as the ultimate antagonist of the Egghead arc, victory appeared to be within reach.

In fact, by the end of One Piece Chapter 1094, Luffy seemed to have knocked Kizaru out cold, but he paid a price for it as he immediately turned into an old man out of exhaustion.

However, amid these developments, Gorosei Saturn appeared, revealing his Awakened Devil Fruit form, which resembled the Ushi-oni, an ox demon from Japanese folklore. Unfortunately, Luffy found himself in no condition to confront this formidable foe.

However, if nothing is done, both his and Vegapunk's lives are in danger at the hands of this hellish being. This is when Zoro may enter the picture, potentially by assuming the role of King of Hell.

There are multiple references to the netherworld in One Piece chapter 1094. After the appearance of a mysterious magic circle in Egghead, Saturn emerged from beneath it, implying his origin from the underworld. He also remarked that it had been a long time since he had returned to the surface.

In fact, Saturn's arrival transformed Egghead into a nightmarish landscape, where even the Marines were not safe. Readers might recall Sabo's statement in Chapter 1085, describing the Holy Land Mary Geoise as a place that felt like Hell when the Gorosei and Imu sought to assassinate King Cobra of Arabasta.

Notably, One Piece Chapter 1094 did not include Zoro's reaction to Gorosei Saturn's formidable presence in Egghead. This omission appears deliberate, presumably to set up Zoro's return in a later chapter. As of now, Zoro is occupied with his battle against Lucci.

These hints suggest that Zoro's destiny might extend beyond achieving the coveted title of the world's greatest swordsman by defeating his mentor, Mihawk. While becoming the world's top swordsman remains a personal aspiration for Zoro, and will grant him a significant advantage in the battle against the World Government, there is no implication that the current greatest swordsman is at par with the Gorosei.

To overthrow the World Government and set the foundations for a new world, Zoro may need to embrace the role of the King of Hell. However, there is also the possibility that Zoro will not confront Saturn. As some fans have noted that it would be Gorosei V. Nasjuro versus Zoro in the future.

There are other theories that have claimed Dracule Mihawk, whose first name is a reference to the iconic vampire, has a connection to Imu since they have similar eyes. So, even if Zoro's final battle is not against the Gorosei but against Mihawk, emerging victorious would signify that Zoro has truly become the King of Hell.

