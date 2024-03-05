One Piece chapter 1110: Why Dragon won't show up at Egghead to avenge Dr. Vegapunk, explored

One Piece chapter 1110 is coming out on March 18, 2024, and there are a lot of expectations from Luffy's clash with the Five Elders of the Gorosei. However, many fans also expect Monkey D. Dragon, Luffy's father, to arrive in Egghead. While that might be an interesting moment to see in this arc, there is a very good chance that it is not going to happen.

Dragon is one of the most mysterious characters in the entire One Piece franchise. The Egghead arc has shed some light on his past, and a lot of people would love to see him arrive in One Piece chapter 1110. However, that is something that doesn't make a lot of sense from many angles.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for One Piece chapter 1110. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining why Monkey D. Dragon is not going to show up in Egghead in One Piece chapter 1110 or in general

One of the reasons Monkey D. Dragon is unlikely to show up in One Piece chapter 1110 or any other portion of the Egghead arc is that the manga's narrative does not go in that direction. Considering how Luffy has managed to make quick work of Saturn and Kizaru in recent events, there is a good chance that the Straw Hats can get away from Egghead without much of a problem.

A lot of fans thought the Bartholomew Kuma flashback was a great segway to ease Dragon into this arc. However, the story has not moved in that direction, especially in recent chapters.

Monkey D. Dragon is known to be a very careful man who doesn't play his hand easily, so it is very difficult to see him stepping in at the moment.

There is also the argument that Dragon is simply far away from Egghead and doesn't have the resources to get there on time. Of course, there is always the chance that Dragon or someone close to him could have the perfect Devil Fruit to take him there, but that is mere speculation at the moment.

Monkey D. Dragon's role in the story

Dragon in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Whether Monkey D. Dragon shows up in One Piece chapter 1110 or not, there is no denying that he is one of the most mysterious characters in the entire franchise. He is not only the man the World Government has been searching for the most, but there are also a lot of mysteries regarding his motivations and even his relationship with his son, Luffy.

Dragon has been the biggest opponent of the World Government, creating the Revolutionary Army and growing his influence all over the seas. There are also a lot of questions about why he has decided to go up against the World Government after being a member of the Marines.

Final thoughts

There is very little chance that Monkey D. Dragon will show up in One Piece chapter 1110 or during the remainder of the Egghead arc. There aren't enough setups or narrative tools to take him there. There is also a very good chance that Oda is saving the character for another storyline.

