Shamrock's name reveal in One Piece chapter 1137 teases new Elbaph connections

One Piece chapter 1137 was released on January 21, 2025, and the chapter marked the debut of Shamrock Figarland. The Holy Knights' captain was still surrounded by mystery because his origins were still unknown, including his relationship with Shanks. However, the character's introduction might have also involved another character in the entire debate.

Clou D Clover researched the Void Century, looking for a way to free humanity from the rule of the World Government. On the other hand, as seen in the chapter, Shamrock was trying his best to surrender Elbaph and affiliate it with the World Government. This duality might also see Shanks as someone who is not a part of the Figarland clan.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1137: Discovering the connections arising from Shamrock's acts

Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1137 formally introduced the two Holy Knights that infiltrated Elbaph Island a few chapters before. One of them was Gunko, a female Holy Knight with the powers of the Arrow-Arroe devil fruit, and the other one was Shamrock Figarland, the Holy Knights' leader.

The chapter concluded with these two beating Loki to a half-dead state. Shamrock claimed that no matter how much the giants resisted, he would ensure Elbaph Island was affiliated with the World Government before leaving the island. As seen from this act, Shamrock's personality seemed a bit possessive and proud.

Shamrock might be proud, given his origins as a Celestial Dragon and the 'presumed' son of current Gorosei Garling Figarland. These emotions were also visible in One Piece chapter 1137 and could become the basis of his connection with the Ohara scholar, Clou D Clover.

Clou D Clover as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Clou researched the Void Century in secret, and when comforted about his acts, the scholar remained steadfast. This showed that his research might have the ultimate conclusion to free the world from the oppression of the dictators (World Government officials). However, as Clou is no longer alive, who could confront the World Government in his stead?

Surprisingly, that might be his son, Shanks. As Shanks is all but confirmed to have a relationship with Garling, he might be the adoptive son of Clou after Garling abandoned him. Following the God Valley Incident, Clou might have left Shanks on Roger's ship, leading to him becoming one of the Emperors of the Grand Line.

Analysis and final thoughts

Shanks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the Revolutionary Army is all but confirmed to go against the Holy Knights, Shamrock might have his fate settled with that of Monkey D Dragon. So, Shanks might be the destined opponent of his biological and presumed father, the current replacement of Saint Saturm, Garling Figarland.

On the other hand, the relationship between Shanks and Clou should be taken with a grain of salt. As this might be a long shot, considering the norms the theorists have created, this possibility might not even be considered a speculation. However, as nothing is confirmed, readers must take it as a form of entertainment and wait for official confirmation from the source material.

