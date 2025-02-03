One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1139 spoilers

Following the incredible amount of lore and worldbuilding revealed in the previous issue, the One Piece fandom at large is unsure of what to expect from chapter 1139. Some believe mangaka Eiichiro Oda will keep his foot on the narrative gas pedal and continue expanding his world, while others think a focus on the Elbaph Arc’s narrative is more likely.

Unfortunately, neither side currently knows for sure what the focus of One Piece chapter 1139 will be since verifiable spoilers are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Moreover, such information won’t be available from reputable sources until later on in the release week of the issue, which officially starts on Monday, February 3.

However, there are at least some relatively safe presumptions fans can make on what chapter 1139 of Oda’s One Piece manga series will spend its time on. The safest bet among them is the reveal of who the Elbaph Arc’s mystery character is, almost certainly confirming them as either an ex-Roger Pirate or a retired pirate from Roger’s era.

Disclaimer: The article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions.

Shiki the Golden Lion’s first appearance in the mainline One Piece story could be just days away

One Piece chapter 1139 will likely begin with a brief continued focus on both Robin and Saul and Franky and Ripley. The former pair will likely discuss interpretations of the Harley text, while the latter duo try to figure out what the meaning of the mural is. The ending focus of this scene should be on them, making for a natural transition away as Franky says he needs to get Robin and show her this mural immediately.

Focus should then shift briefly to Gunko and Figarland Shamrock, seeing them continue to fly away as the latter contacts his father, Gorosei member Figarland Garling. They’ll likely report what they’ve learned so far from invading Elbaph, which should in turn reveal more about their specific objectives in Elbaph. The conversation should end with a tease of which Holy Knight they’re going to call for backup as the focus returns to Aurust castle.

This shift in focus should also be One Piece chapter 1139’s last, sticking with Luffy and his group until its end. They should be wrapping up their conversation with the Giants by saying they’ll go find Loki and settle it, asking them for the key. This should reveal that Shamrock and Gunko stole the key from them. As Luffy laments this, the mystery character should enter and say something that confirms to Luffy that there’s still hope.

Zoro and Luffy will likely be on the offensive at first before realizing just how strong this mystery character is and asking who they are. It’s at this point that they should be confirmed as either an ex-Roger Pirate or someone from Roger’s era. The most likely candidate for the former would be Scopper Gaban, long theorized by fans as eventually appearing. For the latter, Shiki the Golden Lion would seem to be the best option based on current franchise characters.

In any case, the issue should end with them introducing themselves and explaining who they are to Luffy and co. It should be revealed that they heard about the Straw Hats from Crocus, calling back to and confirming this character as the same from the chapter 631 cover story. The issue will likely end with this new character revealing some key information, setting up a cliffhanger for the likely break week to come after chapter 1139.

