One Piece: Is Shiki the Golden Lion a canon character? Explained

The veracity of any work outside the One Piece manga in terms of its canonical status has often been a subject of debate. Non-canonical productions thus include spin-offs, movies, filler episodes, and fan-created content that does not form part of the main plot. Some fans appreciate these additional materials as they broaden and diversify the world beyond the manga, while others prefer to stick strictly to the canon material.

One such character whose existence has sparked such discussions is Shiki the Golden Lion, who is also known as the Flying Pirate. He was the Golden Lion Pirates' admiral and helmsman, as well as a former member of the Rocks Pirates. He ate the Fuwa Fuwa no Mi, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit that allows him to fly and causes non-living stuff around him to float as well after coming into contact with it.

While Shiki certainly exists within the One Piece universe, he mainly appears in the film One Piece Film: Strong World, the canonical status of which is somewhat disputed.

Who is Shiki the Golden Lion and is he a canonical figure in One Piece?

Shiki as seen in the One Piece Film: Strong World (Image via Toei)

Shiki the Golden Lion is a character from the popular manga series One Piece, first introduced in chapter 530. Moreover, during Wano, it was revealed that he may have a connection to the Korozumi Clan.

However, he is more prominently featured in the movie Strong World, while the special manga Chapter 0, which serves as a companion to the film, takes readers three years before the start of the Golden Age of Piracy to give the character a fleshed-out backstory. In this chapter, readers witness a fierce battle between Shiki and Roger. Despite the battle ending in a stalemate, it leaves a profound impact on Shiki.

When Shiki learns about the Marines' plan to execute Roger, he finds it unbearably disgraceful for his greatest adversary to meet his end at the hands of the Marine in East Blue. Thus, Shiki confronts Garp and Sengoku at Impel Down and declares that he will be the one to kill Roger himself. However, he ends up imprisoned instead.

Shiki as seen in the One Piece Film: Strong World (Image via Toei)

Shiki manages to escape from Impel Down two years later, a feat previously considered impossible. This event is also mentioned in the manga and sets a precedent for Luffy's daring break-in and break-out with Buggy, Crocodile, Ivankov, and others.

In Strong World, viewers see Shiki's grand scheme unfold. He has been busy creating an army of monsters to rule the world, much like other antagonists in the series. He also harbors a desire to destroy East Blue as a form of revenge for Roger. However, his plans are foiled by Luffy and his crew, who stand in the way of his world domination.

This movie holds a unique position in the franchise. Even though it is written by Oda and is set between the Thriller Bark Arc and the Sabaody Archipelago Arc, meaning it should have an unquestionable canonical status, its inconsistencies have led many to consider it non-canonical.

A young Shiki as seen in One Piece Film: Strong World - Episode 0 (Image via Toei)

The most glaring inconsistency is how a former member of the Rocks Pirates and a rival of Roger could be defeated by Luffy without Haki. If the movie is deemed non-canonical and Chapter 0 is canonical, it brings up the unresolved issue of Shiki's whereabouts and the plan he intended to carry out, which was supposed to take two decades to prepare.

Shiki's situation bears a striking resemblance to that of Uta, who is featured in the most recent movie of the series, One Piece Film: RED. While they are both canonically acknowledged to exist, they do not make an appearance in the main narrative.