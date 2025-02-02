One Piece chapter 1138: Void Century war shown for first time as Shamrock and Shanks are confirmed twin brothers

One Piece chapter 1138 was expected to hasten the pace of current events quickly, allowing Monkey D. Luffy to meet Figarland Shamrock before he departed. Officially released earlier this weekend, the issue instead took a different direction, electing to see Shamrock temporarily retreat before meeting Luffy.

However, One Piece chapter 1138 still gave fans the key info they wanted out of Luffy's meeting with Shamrock, confirming his relation to Shanks likewise. Yet, more importantly, mangaka Eiichiro Oda closes out the issue by revealing some of the biggest and most significant lore and worldbuilding info in recent memory.

One Piece chapter 1138 gives fans first glimpse of the Void Century war

One Piece chapter 1138: Polar opposites

One Piece chapter 1138, titled “Harley,” began with its cover story, continuing Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Who’s Who is seen inside his base, dressed in Wano-style clothing and partying with several geishas and his subordinates. Beginning its story, the issue opens up with Loki regaining consciousness as Figarland Shamrock and Gunko walk away. He asks Shamrock if he and Shanks are related at all given their similar appearances.

Shamrock responds by confirming that he and Shanks are twins, the latter being the younger one who was separated from him. He also confirms that Shanks once returned to Mariejois, but decided to live in the world below instead. Loki remarks on how funny it is that he ends up having grudges with both brothers, swearing revenge on his animal friends one day. Shamrock questions this threat while drawing his sword, which he calls Cerberus.

One Piece chapter 1138, sees a giant three-headed dog spawn out of Shamrock’s sword, which is presumably a result of his blade being fed a Devil Fruit. Each of the three heads then has a sword sticking out of its mouth, while Gunko makes a “bird” out of her Arrow-Arrow Fruit powers. As Gunko and Shamrock depart on the “bird,” Shamrock launches the three heads at Loki, separating them from the main body, which he reabsorbs into his sword.

Loki is hit with a deadly attack in One Piece chapter 1138 (Image via Toei Animation)

Shamrock tells Loki that he’s free to get his revenge anytime he wants if he survives this attack, with Cerberus’ three heads stabbing his torso as Shamrock says this. Loki cries out in pain and curses Shamrock as this happens, while Shamrock says they’ll need to call in one more person to achieve what they want in Elbaph. Focus then shifted to Aurust Castle, where Luffy was arguing with the Giants about whether or not Shanks attacked them.

In One Piece chapter 1138, the Giants suggest it may have been someone who looked like him or even a brother of Shanks. Luffy muses on this while saying Shanks never spoke about his family, and that from what he’s heard of Shanks’ childhood, he assumed the Roger Pirates were his family. As he comments about the Roger Pirates, the character from the chapter 631 cover story is seen approaching Aurust Castle’s main entrance.

The focus then shifts to Franky and Ripley, who are exploring the Treasure Tree Adam. Ripley jokes about selling some on the side since it's so valuable overseas, prompting Franky to chastise her. In turn, she says he sounds just like Saul. Franky then notices something which Ripley confirms to be a mural. She says it’s from eons ago, to the point where it’s been fossilized into the bark and is now designated as a cultural heritage site.

One Piece chapter 1138: The worlds before

One Piece chapter 1138 then sees Ripley reveal that it was made during the time of the Void Century, prompting Franky to say they have to show Robin. He then points out that there are multiple races besides Giants in the Mural, as some are shown. Ripley responds that while conflict between races is unknown, a union between them is fully unheard of, hence her belief that the Mural is simply a child’s dream put to paper.

Focus then shifts to the Walrus School and Owl Library, where kids start their lessons as Jaguar D. Saul shows Nico Robin the Harley texts. He adds that the many interpretations of the Harley lead to Elbaph’s warriors believing in different versions of the Sun God. Robin then asks to read the Harley, which Saul lets her do. He explains it’s split up into three distinct sections, each describing one of three worlds.

One Piece chapter 1138 shows him explain how the third world refers to the present day, making Harley a prophecy of sorts. He adds that legends of Nika have spread worldwide and that the only thing they all have in common is his arrival with a booming laugh to a certain beat. Saul’s beat is the typical Drums of Liberation, exactly what plays when Luffy transforms into his Gear 5 form.

The Water 7 saga's stars deliver key lore and worldbuilding info in One Piece chapter 1138 (Image via Toei Animation)

Robin then starts reading the Harley as Franky looks at the Mural, with the two going hand-in-hand. The Mural is divided into two parts, with the Treasure Tree Adam in the center splitting them up. The right side features what appears to be two serpents fighting someone, as well as a people and king praying to the moon above. The people of the king’s city, off to the right side, seemingly offer up stars in tribute to the moon.

One Piece chapter 1138 features a battle on the Mural's left side. On the left, one side of the fight appears to be a giant, winged, and horned demon holding the sun in its hand and a boat of human warriors. On the right side, what is either Joy Boy or Sun God Nika can be clearly seen. Fighting with him are several different races, the most notable being Giants and Ancient Giants, humans, Lunarians, Minks, and the tontattas.

Humans are also seen on this side of the fight, as is a mermaid princess leading what appears to be Sea Kings. Some of the humans seem to be from Wano, while others are seemingly from Alabasta. A robot that looks like Emeth can also be seen, and people can ride whales. The issue ends in this shot of the Mural combined with Robin reading the Harley text, which can be seen in the embedded tweet/X post below.

Final thoughts

Without a doubt, One Piece chapter 1138 is one of the most narratively significant issues of the Elbaph Arc, and likely the series overall as well. The implications of the issue’s final scenes and the reveal of Shamrock and Shanks’ relationship will certainly prove integral as the series progresses through its final saga.

