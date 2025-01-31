Mystery of the D. Clan finally expanded on in One Piece chapter 1138

One Piece chapter 1138 might be one of the most important in the entire series since it features a mural and story in Elbaph that reveals the origin of the world and how it has progressed throughout the centuries. The last page features said mural, and has already spawned endless theories, with X user named @Leleo2211 suggesting this could explain the concept of the Will of D.

The story narrated at the end of One Piece chapter 1138 was structured as a poem or the lyrics of a song, which means that it could be interpreted in many different ways. However, one line could connect the idea of the Will of D. with the moon, and how that relates to some concepts of the series as a whole.

One Piece chapter 1138 has probably given a major detail regarding the Will of D.

One Piece chapter 1138 surprised a lot of people because of its final page showing a mural with the history of the world, and a short story that details the events that transpired in the Void Century in the form of a poem or a song. In that regard, there is a line that can be interpreted as a way to explain the concept of the Will of D., with this theory stating that they could be "The people of the Half Moon".

It was already said by the Elders of the Gorosei that the members of the D. Clan are their natural enemies, and are individuals poised to change the world, with the main character, Monkey D. Luffy, being the prime example. The theory points out that a half-moon looks like a D and could hint at how the clan has fragmented throughout the years across the world.

This last part could be complemented by the line that says "and listens to the sounds of the fragmented Moon", which could be interpreted as the World Government or any other cause leading to the separation of the D. Clan. However, as it tends to happen with most theories, that must be viewed with skepticism.

The many mysteries of the Will of D

Luffy, Roger, and Vivi are part of the D. Clan (Image via Toei Animation)

The idea of the Will of the D. has been prevalent long before One Piece chapter 1138, and has been the source of a lot of mysteries across the story. This is because the idea of a clan associated with a letter in their names and meant to create change in the world is something that generates a lot of questions— something that author Eiichiro Oda tends to excel at.

Considering that all members of the D. Clan are meant to alter the world around them, this is something that needs explanation since destiny is a rare concept in the series. Moreover, the idea of them being a clan needs to be properly explained since it has been theorized in many different ways, such as them all being related or their ancestors being part of Joy Boy's original crew.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1138 is going to be the source of a lot of theories in the near future, and the origin of the Will of D. is certainly going to be one of them. It can be interpreted as this X user has done, but iOda needs to provide a proper explanation for this concept.

