Return of a key plotpoint in latest One Piece spoilers teases Zoro's next enemy

With the release of the latest One Piece spoilers earlier this week, fans saw some key information confirmed regarding the new character, Figarland Shamrock. Most notably, the chapter 11383 spoilers released thus far have already confirmed him to be the twin of Shanks, with Shamrock being the older of the two.

However, the issue also confirmed that Shamrock’s sword has a Devil Fruit imbued in it, the second such example of this in One Piece thus far. In turn, the exact Devil Fruit which spoilers claim to be in Shamrock’s sword as of this article’s writing may cement Roronoa Zoro, not Monkey D. Luffy, as the Straw Hat who will fight him.

Shamrock’s sword’s Cerberus Devil Fruit in One Piece teases a clash with the King of Hell

In the latest One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers, Shamrock’s sword has the power of the “Cerberus Fruit,” presumably a Mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit.

Moreover, this also possibly refers to the Cerberus mentioned in Greek mythology— a three-headed dog who guards the gates of the underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. He’s also known as the hound of Hades, with Hades being the Greek god of death who rules over the underworld.

Coincidentally, Zoro and Luffy are seemingly about to be on their way to the Underworld and Shamrock based on the latest manga spoilers. Zoro also just so happens to have earned the unofficial epithet 'King of Hell' for himself, after awakening his Advanced Conqueror’s Haki and creating the King of Hell Three-Sword Style with it.

Zoro’s sword is also named 'Enma,' after the king of Hell in Japanese-Buddhist mythology, yet another connection to the underworld.

Further supporting the idea that Zoro will likely fight Shamrock instead of Luffy is the inherent fact that Shamrock is a swordsman. Aside from being an obvious matchup for Zoro to undertake, Luffy is inherently disadvantaged against swordsmen by nature of his stretchy body.

While there are forms of Haki that can help with this, it’s unclear if such methods are sure to work against a foe as powerful as a Holy Knight.

Shamrock is also confirmed to be Shanks’ twin in the latest One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers. This means Luffy is likely to see his mentor and close friend Shanks in Shamrock, and be unable to hit him accordingly.

Luffy has already shown such mercy for those he considers his friends, such as Bellamy during the Dressrosa Arc. While those circumstances were different, the root sentiment that caused Luffy to act as he did is the same.

One argument against Zoro being the one to fight Shamrock is the fact that Luffy will need to overcome Shanks himself at some point. However, Luffy is still clearly enamored by Shanks, seemingly wanting to meet with him per their promise before their fight for the series’ titular treasure begins.

In turn, Zoro may take his typical second-in-command approach and give Luffy a dose of medicine he needs, pushing him to handle Shamrock, while he takes on Gunko.

Final thoughts

The concept Funkfreed introduced fans to may have returned in the latest spoilers (Image via Toei Animation)

While the aforementioned is purely speculative, there is plenty of symbolic and narrative evidence that suggests Zoro may be Shamrock’s opponent.

Although there are some arguments to the contrary, currently available evidence, as of this article’s writing, suggests Zoro is Shamrock’s most likely opponent in the coming clash.

