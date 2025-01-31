Four Gods theory all but confirmed by One Piece chapter 1138, but with a twist

One Piece chapter 1138 is set to be released on February 3, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been launched. After the release of the scans, the Harley texts became the talk of the town, as they gave a glimpse of what happened during the Void Century War. Besides, these texts might have also introduced the existence of another mythical God.

As explained in the Harley texts, the four Skypiea Gods (Rain, Sun, Forest, and Earth) clashed, and among these existed another God. The fifth God was highlighted as 'Men became gods after slaying the Sun', and also portrayed in the Elbaph picture. So, while this detail was already foreshadowed in the Skypiea arc, it created a whole new lore around Gods.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the foreshadowing of the Four Gods and the existence of a fifth one

Robin sitting in the Owl Library (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1138 raw scans revealed Robin reading the Harley texts. These texts uncovered the past, including events from the Void Century, and even offered some future predictions. Besides, the Giants also believed in them, which led them to develop trust in the mythical Sun God. However, as they were not quite skilled at reading the texts, Robin translated them.

Although it was hard to understand the sayings in the text, because of lack of any context, Four Gods were mentioned during the time of the three wars.

The first was the Sun God, who was born during the first war. Second, the Earth God, who was enraged from the birth of the Sun God. Third, the Forest God, who despatched demons into the world, and lastly, the Sea God. These Gods were also foreshadowed hundreds of chapters earlier during One Piece's Skypiea arc.

The mentioning of the four Skypiea Gods (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 287, during Noland's flashback, a girl was taken to Skypiea's Sacrificial Altar to be sacrificed for the Great Kashigami. During this flashback, Four Gods were mentioned by the local people.

These Gods were the same as the ones that appeared in the Harley texts, showcasing Eiichiro Oda's masterclass foreshadowing. As theorized by the fans, these Gods might already be introduced in the series (Luffy the Sun God; Dragon the Rain/Sea God; Imu the Earth God; and Chopper the Forest God).

However, the Harley texts also revealed a fifth God, adding a twist to the foreshadowing. This God was described as 'Men became gods after slaying the Sun.' As ambiguous as this text could be, this God might be the most important one in the series. This God might also be the only mystery, hinting at his importance in the entire lore of the series.

Final thoughts

Enel as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yet again, the importance of the Skypiea arc is right in front of the fans, and if they ignore it this time, they might lose on important foreshadowing for future events.

However, it should also be taken with a grain of salt that anything theorized about the Harley text is purely speculative, based on the drawings, and fans might not receive any official clarification regarding it unless any hints are given in the future.

