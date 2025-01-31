Elbaph's belief in two Sun Gods all but explained in latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece chapter 1138 is set to be released on February 3, 2025, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been released. As teased in the spoilers, the chapter showcased a masterclass double spread about the Harley texts, with a history of the world's wars. One key interpretation from this spread was the giant's vague belief in the Sun God as a god of different personalities.

Fortunately, the 'Sun God' was defined as a hard and fast warrior of liberation in the Harley texts and the misinterpretation about it arose from the 'Sun,' described as the moniker of destruction. So, the 'Sun God' would be the true warrior of liberation, and the alternative, which some giants termed as the moniker of destruction, could be the 'Sun,' Ancient Weapon Uranus.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the Truth about the Sun God

The Giants debating the true nature of the Sun God (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1136 showcased the giants debating the true personality of the Sun God. Surprisingly, the giants were divided over the true personality of the Sun God, even though the fans only knew that this god was the God of Liberation. Some giants, however, also assumed that the Sun God might be the God of Destruction or the God of Laughter.

More light was shed on this incident in One Piece chapter 1138 spoilers. The Giants' beliefs emerged from the Harley texts, which explained the world's history in the form of three wars. As these are loosely translated on Elbaph Island, this might be what led to the giants having divided beliefs about the Sun God. As the Harley Texts were revealed in the chapter, let's see what they tell about the Sun God.

The Sun God as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the first war of the three, the 'Sun God' appeared before the world when everyone was being forced into liberation. Skipping the second war, the third war explained that the 'Sun God' always danced and laughed. On the other hand, the texts also revealed the 'Sun,' which was touched by humans (first war) and described as someone who spread seeds of war (second war).

This might be where the misinterpretation arrived because the giants had no idea how to read these ancient texts of Harley, due to which they confused the 'Sun' as the 'Sun God.' However, as fans can already see from these texts, the Sun God was a deity of liberation and laughter.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The Lulusia Kingdom getting destroyed (Image via Toei Animation)

The 'Sun' mentioned in the scripts might be the ancient weapon 'Uranus,' given how it is the only weapon that is being used by humans (World Government). As fans have already seen from its use (destruction of Lulusia Kingdom), it might be the 'Sun' that spreads seeds of destruction.

However, take this article with a huge grain of salt as the Harley Texts weren't explained straightforwardly. With the official release of the chapter, these texts might become a hot topic for a long while (maybe even until One Piece concludes). So, take this article just as a form of entertainment and look forward to similar theories in the future.

