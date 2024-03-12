One Piece theory all but confirms what the Ancient Weapons Uranus & Pluton are

Eiichiro Oda's manga and anime series One Piece has captivated fans for years with its storyline and intriguing mysteries. One fascinating aspect of the One Piece world is the Ancient Weapons. The story keeps readers guessing about these weapons' origins, fueling lively discussions among followers interested in the story.
Among these weapons, Uranus and Pluton have remained a mystery for a long time, with very few clues about their identities emerging. However, a new theory has surfaced that sheds a little light on who or what these Ancient Weapons might be, bringing curious fans somewhat closer to comprehending their true significance and potential.
One Piece: The 7 Classical Planets and the 3 Ancient Weapons
According to this theory, the identity of the Ancient Weapons, Uranus, Pluton, and Poseidon can be known by analyzing two main points: the 7 Classical Planets and the 3 Ancient Weapons.
The 7 Classical Planets
The theory begins by looking at the 7 Classical Planets that were simply visible to early astronomers and held substantial meaning in their philosophies. These were the Sun, the Moon, and the 5 Elder Planets that represent the Gorosei in the One Piece world.
The Sun within the fictional world of One Piece is associated with the character Monkey D. Luffy, also referred to as Joy Boy. Another heavenly body discussed in this theory is the Moon. The five Elder Planets are said to encompass Imu, the potential personification of the planet Earth in the series.
This theory draws parallels between the ancient geocentric cosmological model which placed Earth at the center of the universe, and how the Elder Planets similarly orbit around Imu. Just as people on Earth cannot see their own planet from their perspective living on its surface, Imu itself may not be visible from the point of view of those who inhabit it.
The theory also notes that the Japanese word "Mu" means void, and Imu sits at the heart of the Gorosei organization. Sabo searching the Genesis book for information about Mu further reinforces this connection between the concepts of the void, Earth, and the Gorosei elders.
The 3 Ancient Weapons
Moving forward to discuss the three Ancient Weapons, the theory notes that early astronomers were unaware of Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto's existence. Unlike the seven Classical Planets, later discoveries found these three heavenly bodies and they were not initially described as circling Earth.
The idea proposes that the identities of the Old Weapons Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto suitably originated from the planets found after the sun-centered model was set up, where the Sun remains at the core. This implies that these Old Weapons are not connected to the earth-centered perspective but instead signify celestial entities that exist freely of their own accord.
One Piece: Deducing the identities of the Ancient Weapons
To uncover who Poseidon, Uranus, and Pluton truly represent, this theory analyzes their traits and relationships to other important people and ideas within the One Piece world. Clues are found by exploring what these figures symbolize and how they connect to each other and surrounding characters or powers.
1) Poseidon
To begin with the Greek God of the Sea, Poseidon, the idea proposes that his persona is depicted by Shirahoshi, a mermaid with the power to control the Sea Kings.
Shirahoshi's name translates to "White Star," connecting to the association of Neptune, the Roman equal of Poseidon, with the ocean. Additionally, the theory draws a link between Shirahoshi and the planet Neptune, referred to as an Ice Giant.
2) Uranus
Moving forward to the discussion about Uranus, the idea proposes that Uranus relates to the Iron Giant, who represents the Father of the Giants. The Iron Giant's activation when Luffy uses Gear 5 power or when the Sun God appears, hints at a possible connection between the Iron Giant, Uranus, and the Sun God.
The theory speculates that Uranus may have been transformed into a robot, akin to Bartholomew Kuma, and could possess flying abilities, allowing it to reach Mary Geoise. The name Uranus is also linked to giant robots in various stories, further backing the theory.
3) Pluton
This theory then explores Pluton, believed to be constructed on Alabasta as mentioned by Crocodile. Comparisons are drawn between Pluton and actual warships like the minelaying cruiser Pluton in the Battle of Trafalgar.
This suggests Pluton could be a submarine equipped with missiles capable of deploying naval mines. Further speculation is that these mines may contain Plutonium, a key material in nuclear weapons.
Final thoughts
This theory offers an exploration of the identities of Ancient Weapons in One Piece. Examining the 7 Classical Planets and traits of Ancient Weapons gives us a connection between them. Shirahoshi is Poseidon, the Iron Giant could be Uranus. Pluton is likely a submarine with devastating power.
Ultimately, it is the adventure of diving into small details and the excitement of discovering mysteries about the One Piece world that keeps fans interested and fascinated. Only time will show what awaits Luffy and his crew as they journey through the Grand Line.