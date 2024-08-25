One Piece's latest mysterious man could be Scopper Gaban, and it all connects to the Roger Pirates

One Piece chapter 1124 releases on August 26, 2024, but the raw scans for the chapter have been released. Where the series has shifted to the outside of Egghead Island as the Straw Hat Pirates have escaped the clutches of the Five Elders, the climax of the chapter raised another eyebrow regarding their future destination.

The climax of the chapter showed a mysterious character sitting at the bay of Elbaf Island. While no context was given regarding the identity of this character, there are chances that it could be a member of the Roger Pirates, considering how the protagonist meets one of these pirates throughout his journey. Judging by the progression, the mysterious silhouette could be Scopper Gaban.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the identity of the mysterious silhouette at the end of chapter 1124

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1124 revealed Vegapunk Lilith as the true Vegapunk and relieved Luffy of his misery that he couldn't save Vegapunk Stella.

After that, everyone celebrated their journey toward the island of dreams, Elbaf Island. The chapter ended with a panel of a mysterious silhouette sitting at the bay of Elbaf, telling the Straw Hat Pirates to come.

The question after the chapter was who could this mysterious silhouette be and what power could he have such that he openly called out the Straw Hat Pirates. First of all, it's not possible for him to be anyone from the Red-Hair Pirates, as they departed from the island after taking care of the Kid Pirates.

Considering how the series is progressing, it could make sense for this silhouette to be one of the former Roger Pirates, Scopper Gaban, which could be due to numerous reasons.

Gol D Roger as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Elbaf Island is based on the classic Vikings from fiction. The Vikings used axes as their primary weapon in battle. The primary weapon of Scopper Gaban is a pair of axes, tying him closely to the silhouette that was sitting on Elbaf Island.

Moreover, there are numerous things that connect Monkey D Luffy to the Roger Pirates, with the primary one being its members. In his childhood, Luffy developed a connection with the captain of the Roger Pirates, Gol D Roger, by claiming to become the future Pirate King.

Rayleigh as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

During the time skip, Luffy received training from the Right Hand of the Roger Pirates, Silvers Rayleigh, and learned how to use Haki. So, it would be logical for the Straw Hat captain to receive training from one of the Roger Pirates but this time from Scopper Gaban.

Lastly, the link of Luffy with the Roger Pirates descended from Gol D Roger to Silvers Rayleigh. So, after silver, it would make sense for Scopper Gaban to develop a relationship with the future pirate king.

The similarities between Egghead and Saboady arc

While most fans have already noticed, the Egghead arc could be considered the redemption of the Saboady arc.

Where the Straw Hat Pirates suffered at the ends of Kizaru and some other Marines in the Saboady arc, the opposite happened in the Egghead arc, where they escaped from the hands of the Marines.

Luffy meeting Rayleigh after the Saboady could also be a hint at how Scopper Gaban might be the man sitting at the bay of Elbaf Island. However, take this theory with a huge grain of salt.

