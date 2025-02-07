A Sanji and Gaban parallel in latest One Piece spoilers all but confirms Zoro's role

One Piece chapter 1139 is set to be released on February 10, 2024, but the raw scans for the chapter have already been revealed. The chapter was brief but unveiled one of the biggest mysteries. The 'mysterious man with the kasa hat' was Scopper Gaban, the former Roger Pirate. While his introduction was groundbreaking, his interaction with Luffy was of more interest.

According to the spoilers, Gaban titled himself the 'missionary of love,' which had Luffy comparing him to Sanji (as they share the same passion for love). Indirectly, this makes Sanji the same as Gaban, Luffy's left-hand man. Automatically, the rest of the divisions would see Luffy parallel to Roger and Zoro parallel to Rayleigh, making the swordsman the vice-captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the symbolism that makes Zoro the vice-captain of the Straw Hat Pirates

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans saw the Romance Dawn trio (Luffy, Nami, and Zoro) explore the Elbaph Castle, hoping to locate the keys that would free Loki from his chains. While exploring, everyone heard a strange voice. This voice belonged to Ya-san, the alias of Scopper Gaban. He was now living on Elbaph Island as he was married to Ripley.

After the Straw Hat Pirates asked about Gaban's identity, the Roger Pirate called himself the 'missionary of love.' This had Luffy claiming that Sanji might become Gaban's spitting image as both of them share a passion for love. However, this conversation didn't last long.

On the other hand, the giants revealed that Ya-san was Roger's 'left-hand man, ' one who is equal in strength to Gol D Roger and Silvers Rayleigh. This division and relationship with Sanji hinted at the true roles of the top three of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Roronoa Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Just like Gaban, Sanji might also be Luffy's 'left-hand man. ' While this rank has no definition, it stands below the right-hand man. Just like Gol D Roger, Luffy is the captain of his crew. He started his crew from scratch and is currently one of the Four Emperor Pirate crews.

Lastly, the most important division will be for Roronoa Zoro, who, just like Silvers Rayleigh, could be the 'right-hand man' of Luffy. This makes him the second-in-command and the vice-captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Additionally, as Zoro and Rayleigh were the first mates of their pirate crews, this would make them the highest in command after their captains.

Final thoughts

The monster trio as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It is no one's surprise that Zoro is definitely the second-in-command, given his role in the Straw Hat Pirates. However, Sanji could be considered equal to him as he is responsible for acting smartly in emergencies.

The debate of whether Zoro or Sanji is of higher rank has been since the past decade, and given how the author has yet to give a hard-and-fast answer about it, Eiichiro Oda doesn't want to create toxicity in his fans. So, take this article with a huge grain of salt, as it is just a piece of entertainment.

