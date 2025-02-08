Memorable One Piece islands complement the exceptional world-building of the series. So much so that it might be hard to imagine the series with its unique plotline without these locations with architecture that would amaze even the best archaeologists. Among these dozens of islands exist unforgettable ones and this article will gather such.

Be it outside the Grand Line, the Blues, or inside, there exist countless memorable One Piece islands. However, what makes them memorable is not only their infrastructure but also the memories associated with them. So, keeping both of these points in mind, this article will compile 12 of the most memorable One Piece islands that exist in the hearts of fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Skypiea Island, Sabaody Archipelago, and 10 other memorable One Piece islands

1) Drum Island

Drum Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

From the first half of the Grand Line, Drum Island is one of the most memorable One Piece islands for various reasons. At first, the island might seem like a land filled with factories but those are mountains, making the island's infrastructure one of a kind.

The island also has the heart-breaking story of Tony Tony Chopper attached to it. As the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates, Chopper developed his love for medicine from Dr Hiruluk on this island. The teary-jerking memories of Drum Island are one of the reasons that make it one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

2) Saboady Archipelago

Saboady Archipelago as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Saboady Archipelago is the last stop of the first half of the Grand Line and could be considered a group of islands (even though it is just a large forest growing from the bottom of the ocean). Having no magnetic field and an intricate design makes it one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

The island also has heartwrenching memories of the time when former warlord Kuma split the Straw Hat Pirates for their time skip training. However, this island is also where the protagonist's crew reunites. All of this makes the Saboady Archipelago one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

3) Ohara

Ohara as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The island of scholars that faced the wrath of the World Government for researching the forbidden truth, Ohara is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. Sadly, the island is currently reduced to ashes (due to the Buster Call) but during its existence, it was one of the most beautiful ones in the series. The island's trademark was its humungous tree.

As already mentioned, this memorable One Piece island was where thousands of scholars died at the hands of the World Government. Nico Robin was also born on this island and, by a stroke of luck, made it out alive and joined the Straw Hat Pirates. With bittersweet memories attached to it, the island is one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

4) Skypiea

Skypiea Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Skypiea is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. Located in the middle of the clouds (White-White Sea), it might look like the dreamland of a fantastical author. However, it is also associated with the gruesome memories of Enel and his tyranny. Situated right above the first half of the Grand Line, it is divided into three parts and has past connections with Jaya.

The Skypiea Arc took place on this sky island and it is one of the most skipped arcs due to its complexity and presumed 'filler' rumor (even though it is a canon arc). However, as the series has proved several times, the arc is filled with lore that directly relates to the future and sometimes hints at the events from the past.

5) Hachinosu

Hachinosu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

More commonly referred to as the Pirate Island, Hachinosu is currently resided by the Blackbeard Pirates and is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. Other than its simplistic yet marvelous architecture, the island has a rich history as the Davy Back Fight and the Rocks Pirates originated from Hachinosu.

Moreover, the One Piece anime also left on this island before going on a hiatus as Garp and SWORD tried to rescue Koby from Marshall D Teech's pirate crew. The anime might return with a focus on Hachinosu, one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

6) Wano Kingdom

Wano Kingdom as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Located in the New World, Wano Country is one of the few islands that are unassociated with the World Government and also one of the most memorable One Piece islands. The longest arc in the series, the Wano Arc, also takes place on this island, which has moments like Luffy's Gear 5 awakening, the downfall of Kaido, and many others.

Divided into two parts (Flower Capital and Kuri), the island has an extraordinary infrastructure with each part unique to its own style. The island's scenery shifts from the beautiful visual of the Flower Capital to the polluted Kuri. All of these points make Wano Country one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

7) Little Garden

Little Garden Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The supposed "prequel" to the finale, the Elbaph Arc, Little Garden is present in the first half of the Grand Line where the Straw Hat Pirates met Dorry and Brogy for the first time. The island's climate makes it suitable for the existence of dinosaurs. It also has an immaculate infrastructure making Little Garden one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

Ironically, this island was also where the Straw Hat Pirates' journey might have ended, as Mr. 3's wax could have frozen them for good as a statue. So, the island is filled with funny memories, making it one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

8) Egghead Island

Egghead Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

More commonly referred to as the Future Island, Egghead Island is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. As given by its name, the island is the dream of someone obsessed with technology. Be it holograms to advanced weapons, the islands have everything that suits its 'Future Island' title.

The Egghead Arc, which takes place on this island, is filled with some unbelievable moments like Vegapunk's death or the first appearance of the Gorosei's yokai forms. Both the island's structures and memories make it one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

9) Fisherman Island

Fisherman Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The underwater island that serves as a gateway to the New World, Fisherman Island is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. The island is also the homeland of underwater species like the fishermen and mermaids. On the outside, the island looks like a colossal bubble in the water.

Fisherman Island Arc, the arc that took place on this island, marked the first time in the series' history that a fisherman (Jinbe) donated blood to a human (Luffy). Combined with some other memories that contribute to making Fisherman Island one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

10) Amazon Lily

Amazon Lily as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The island where Luffy arrived for his time skip training but was instead involved with the events of the Paramount War, Amazon Lily is one of the most memorable One Piece islands. Other than the island's unique infrastructure, its location also makes It one of a kind as it is located inside the Calm Belt, where there are no water currents.

Other than that, the Amazon Lily Arc includes the first interaction between Monkey D Luffy and Hancock and sees the latter getting lovestruck. All of these reasons make Amazon Lily one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

11) Marineford

Marineford as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The island that always brings back the sad memories of Ace's death, Marineford is the Marine Headquarters and the place where the Paramount War took place. The island is located in the New World of the Grand Line and has a very vintage look to it, which makes it one of the most memorable One Piece islands.

During the Paramount War Arc, Luffy gathered his allies and rushed to this island to free his brother. Sadly, even though he managed to do so, Ace died while protecting his brother. These bittersweet memories on this island are a trademark of this island

12) Punk Hazard

Punk Hazard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Punk Hazard is one of the most memorable One Piece islands that could also be considered a toxic wasteland. The island is just like every other but after the World Government started experimenting on it, it became a wasteland. It soon developed an 'unrealistic' appearance as it had both fire and ice on each of its halves (due to the clash between Akainu and Aokiji).

The Punk Hazard Arc marked the first alliance of the Straw Hat Pirates with the Heart Pirates as Law pledged to take down Kaido with the assistance of Monkey D Luffy. Combined with some fun memories of the Straw Hats' adventure on this island, the island with filled with some good memories.

Final thoughts

While the world-building of the fans might be the most popular aspect, the island infrastructure might be one of the most untalked-about things to this day. It's amazing how the author designed such unique landscapes that look so realistic yet still fantastical.

