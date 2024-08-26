One Piece's Egghead arc is the perfect mirror of Sabaody, and it brings everything full circle

One Piece has recently ended the Egghead arc in the manga and while there have been a lot of opinions on the storyline, an X user, named @writingpanini, has come up with a comparison with the Sabaody arc. The user came up with an interesting interpretation that Egghead is an absolute mirror of Sabaody, giving the Straw Hats a degree of closure.

Sabaody is widely regarded as the lowest point of Luffy and his crew thus far in One Piece, being defeated by Admiral Kizaru and his men, to the point they only survived because Bartholomew Kuma was secretly on their side and chose to save them.

In that regard, the Egghead arc shows the main crew of the series overcoming the odds this time around, and a lot of elements mirror that memorable portion of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

The Egghead arc is a perfect mirror to Sabaody in One Piece, as shown by recent evidence

Some of the elements that work as a perfect mirror include the fact that Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid were introduced in Sabaody and were destroyed in the Egghead arc by Blackbeard and Shanks, respectively. The Straw Hats is annihilated in the first arc and manages to escape in the second one, exemplified as well by Luffy trying to escape and later barricading himself in the most recent storyline.

Another example is how Silvers Rayleigh kicked Kizaru in Sabaody, revealing that he is a hundred times stronger than the Straw Hats at the time, and Luffy kicked the Admiral in the most recent arc, stating that he and his crew are now one hundred times stronger. Kizaru and Luffy also share similarities since each arc shows one trying to stop the other, with the Admiral failing to save his friends in the Egghead arc and the protagonist failing to save his own in Sabaody.

Once Bartholomew Kuma teleports all of his crew away, Luffy cries in Sabaody that he couldn't save a single person, while in the most recent storyline, he saves the entirety of the Straw Hats and a "single" Vegapunk. In the first arc, the protagonist punches a Celestial Dragon while the second one shows Kuma punching Saturn, one of the leaders of said group of people.

More similarities

Some of the main players of the Egghead arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Another element that is mirrored in this One Piece arc is how Bonney saved a Celestial Dragon from a sword attack (by Zoro) in Sabaody, and the most recent storyline saw her hurting a Celestial Dragon (Saturn) with a sword. All the Supernova escaped Sabaody except for Luffy while Saturn was the only one in the Egghead arc who stayed there at the end.

Both Sabaody and Egghead show a cyborg saving the Straw Hats, those being Kuma and Emeth, respectively. There is even an argument to be made that Demalo Black impersonating Luffy could be mirrored in the recent arc by Devon being able to impersonate Saturn.

Final thoughts

Sabaody was a monumental One Piece arc since it shows Luffy and his crew failing for the first time in the manga. In that regard, the Egghead presented some of the same challenges but it managed to show the crew's growth throughout the story.

