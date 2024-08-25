One Piece chapter 1124's Kizaru moment shows which colleague Akainu truly respects

In One Piece chapter 1124, the relationship between Marine Admirals Kizaru and Akainu is the main point of interest, emphasizing the deep respect Akainu feels for his long-standing colleague. Among the last remaining admirals from the previous trio, with Kuzan's departure, Kizaru is also distinguished not only by his powerful abilities but also by his unique relationship with Akainu.

The interaction between these two shows sympathy and confidence which have been developed over the years of working together. In contrast to the interactions he has had with other pirates, the apology Akainu gives Kizaru shows that he has a strong bond that allows them to speak freely of their experiences and be together as equals.

One Piece: Exploring the relationship between Akainu and Kizaru

Kizaru and Akainu as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Borsalino and Sakazuki, known more widely by their Marine aliases Kizaru and Akainu, respectively, were enlisted in the Marines as equals, which was the beginning of the brotherhood relationship.

Throughout the history of their military service, they have demonstrated loyalty and commitment, as well as built good rapport through various difficult battles they have overcome together that resulted in mutual trust and respect. The past they shared formed a bond that withstood the test of time, during which other people were not able to compare with Kizaru's role as a confidant of Akainu.

Admiral Akainu as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

When Sakazuki was promoted to the position of Fleet Admiral, he obtained a huge amount of the responsibility and entangled himself in the problem of sea pirates, with particular emphasis on the threat of Straw Hat Pirates. In this difficult position, Kizaru appeared as one of the crucial supporters and consultants.

Different from other Marines who dreaded Akainu's rigid justice and often inhumane practices, Kizaru had this special bond with him. He was the only person that Akainu could lay bare his mind to and spit out his weaknesses, especially under the great weight of duties.

Admiral Kizaru as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

They had a close bond wherein Kizaru would often give good advice and Akainu was grateful for the understanding and point of view that he found. This bond made Kizaru the closest ally of Akainu’s inside the Marine ranks.

The difference in their dynamic could be seen when Akainu found out that Kizaru was heading to Egghead Island. Akainu said that he could travel to the island to help Rob Lucci defeat Monkey D. Luffy. This was a significant expression of Akainu's faith in Kizaru's judgment and skills. It wasn't only about following orders, it also meant standing behind each other and dedicating oneself to the cause in critical situations.

One Piece: Akainu apologizes to Kizaru after the latter lashes out at the Fleet Admiral

Their relationship faced a notable test in chapter 1124 of the manga. During a tense conversation, Akainu accused Kizaru of slacking off, implying that he wasn't taking his duties seriously. This accusation struck a nerve with Kizaru, who, in a rare display of emotion, retorted by asking Akainu if he had ever experienced the pain of having to kill his best friend.

This response hinted at the internal struggles Kizaru faced, possibly alluding to a deeper backstory that has yet to be fully revealed. His frustration and the weight of his words caught Akainu off guard.

Kizaru, clearly agitated, challenged Akainu to come and see for himself if he was truly slacking off, showing a side of Kizaru that was rarely seen: one that was passionate and driven by a sense of duty and honor.

Sakazuki (Image via Toei Animation)

Akainu's immediate backtrack and subsequent apology to Kizaru showcased the deep respect Akainu held for him, recognizing that his comment had crossed a line. This incident starkly contrasted with the more heated and adversarial argument Akainu had with Fujitora during the Dressrosa incident, where Akainu's stubbornness and Fujitora's principled stance led to a significant clash.

In contrast, the interaction between Akainu and Kizaru demonstrated a mutual understanding and a long history of shared experiences that allowed them to resolve their differences without further conflict. This moment between Akainu and Kizaru emphasized the unique bond they share, one built on years of trust, shared experiences, and mutual respect within the harsh world of the Marines.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Chapter 1124 of One Piece highlights Kizaru's unique standing with Akainu, showing the deep respect between the two. Despite their contrasting personalities, their long history as Marines and shared challenges have forged a bond, proving Kizaru to be the closest and most trusted colleague of the strict Fleet Admiral.

