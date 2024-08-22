In a remarkable development that has sent the One Piece fandom into a whirlwind of excitement, Eiichiro Oda has once again displayed his exceptional storytelling prowess by unveiling the deep bond that Kizaru shares with Dr. Vegapunk. This astonishing confession emerged during a tense clash with Akainu, breathing new life into Kizaru's character and creating a ripple effect through the fan community.

This turn of events did not just make the distant Admiral more relatable but also paved the path for forthcoming tumult in the Marine Corps. As followers meticulously comb through the ramifications of this announcement, the way that Oda turns the tables on traditional expectations continues to enthrall and astonish.

One Piece chapter 1124: Kizaru bursts into tears after Dr. Vegapunk's death

For years, fans have speculated about the relationship between Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk, the brilliant scientist whose work has had a profound impact on the world of One Piece. Kizaru's sudden confession has finally shed light on this long-standing mystery, revealing that the two were, in fact, close friends.

He came out with the fact of them being close friends when he was accused by Akainu of failing to complete his mission at Egghead Island. While it was a rare show of emotion, he lashed out at Akainu and asked him if he had ever had to kill his own best friend.

This emotionally startling reaction was the complete opposite of the accurate state of Kizaru, who is typically remembered for his mounted calmness and independence.

How the One Piece fandom reacted upon seeing Kizaru in tears

Kizaru as shown in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

Several people noted that this revelation added a new layer of depth to Kizaru's character, who often has been depicted as a flat and one-dimensional villain. The idea of him having a deep emotional connection to Vegapunk and being hesitant in executing his mission has been fully recognized by the readers, who have for a long time desired the series to have more complex and complicated villains.

"Akainu couldn't kill Aokiji because he was his friend and now he's accusing Kizaru of failure even though he killed his friend Vegapunk. Akainu doesn't have any feelings and yet he was affected , so what about Kizaru ? How did he bear that !" a fan said.

"Told yall my Boy Kizaru was Mentally Nerfed Yonkotards Really where coping for as long as possible, mfs really waited till oda types it out in order to believe it," said another fan.

"Now that we know Kizaru was not trying hard to beat Luffy, compare what Kaido did and what Kizaru did and you'll understand that Oda has applied the "powercliff" system. Kaido ain't big trouble for Admirals," according to a fan

Also, fans have theorized about the implications of this opening in the larger narrative of One Piece. Some of them came up with the idea that this could be the initial stage of the potential conflict among Kizaru and the Marines, as the scientists' relationship with Kizaru could put the former in a complicated position within the organization.

"I feel this part is strong indication that Kizaru hooked Luffy up w the food. I think from machine.. prob not from Caribou imo.. along w the ramen bowl.. Tho I think it's kinda weak for Kizaru to act like he failed bc it was tough for him to kill VP..," a fan theorized.

"If Kizaru’s mission was to capture n kill Luffy instead the series would’ve ended by now. Oda needed to find a way to make him nerfed or else this would’ve happened. Luffy isn’t built for an all out admiral yet," a fan said.

"Imagine how dissapointed kizaru was here when he held back as much as he could and sanji still got negged and ket vegapunk die," another fan said.

Some others have applauded Oda's brilliant storytelling by saying that this revelation has been somewhat of a foreshadowing thing from various parts of the series, with marginal clues and hints embedded within different arcs and chapters. The level of complexity, interconnectedness, and attention to detail that Oda has been able to uphold has only cemented his position as an eminent mangaka.

Final thoughts

Dr. Vegapunk (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru's acknowledgement of his close friendship with Dr. Vegapunk has indeed thrown the One Piece fandom into a state of shock. This sudden reveal is a further addition to the already thick and tangled narrative of the series, and the dedicated followers of the One Piece world are waiting feverishly for the moment when the consequence of these actions will hamper the ongoing storyline.

