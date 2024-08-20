One Piece's Urouge could cause Imu's sky-high plans and the Ancient Weapon Uranus to come crashing down

In the One Piece world, Urouge, the Mad Monk, might hold the key to thwarting Imu's sky-high ambitions and the devastating power of the Ancient Weapon Uranus. With his mysterious origins potentially tied to the fallen Birkan people and their tarnished legacy, Urouge's past and motivations are crucial in unraveling the broader narrative.

As Urouge navigates his quest for truth and redemption, he could challenge Imu's sinister plans and disrupt the resurgence of Uranus. This article explores how Urouge’s actions might lead to a dramatic confrontation, potentially toppling both Imu’s schemes and the ancient weapon's formidable might.

One Piece: The Birkans and their possible betrayal during the Void Century

This One Piece theory explores the possibility that four major characters are of Birkan origin, connecting them to the history of Birka. While some of these connections are confirmed, others remain speculative. We’ll begin with Haredas, who, according to his Vivre card, originates from the sky island of Birka. His ties to Birka may have inspired his quest to save humanity.

One Piece: The Birkan's technology of cloud creation

Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Haredas possesses knowledge of how to create sky islands, a technology that could have been developed by the Birkans during or even before the Void Century. He warns Nami that misusing their technology could “flip the world upside down,” which ties into the larger theory.

In a recent chapter, Vegapunk revealed that protecting the cloud creation machine on Egghead is crucial, as it could be vital in saving humanity from a looming flood. When Vegapunk expressed faith in humanity’s wisdom and science, Haredas was shown, which seems more than coincidental.

Haredas and Weatheria are likely integral to defending against the world’s sinking. It is possible that Vegapunk and Haredas may have collaborated on a plan to use this technology for the greater good. If anyone could harness it to save humanity, it would be the weather wizards of Weatheria.

One Piece: Birkans may have betrayed the Ancient Kingdom in the past

Haredas (Image via Toei Animation)

This raises the question of why Haredas is so determined to use this technology to protect humanity and why he avoids harming civilians at all costs. One key point is that Haredas may have studied ancient Birkan history and discovered something so terrible that it drove him to flee Birka, determined to use their technology for good instead of evil.

The Birkans are distinct from other sky races, with their wings pointing downward, possibly symbolizing their connection to the concept of “fallen angels.”

It is possible that the Birkans were traitors during the Void Century War. They may have provided Uranus to the World Government alliance, a technology Haredas now fears could once again fall into the wrong hands. The Birkans might have been part of the ancient kingdom but succumbed to greed or promises from the World Government, leading them to betray their allies. Now, Haredas seeks to right the wrongs of his people.

Enel (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel, another Birkan, could have learned of his people’s betrayal and decided to reclaim the power they gave away. His charged Ark Maxim attack mimics Uranus, further linking Uranus to Birkan technology. Haredas’ Weatheria could also be mimicking Uranus, but with the intent of redemption. This raises the question if Enel return to wield this power again.

The Birkans may have been double-crossed by the World Government after providing them with Uranus, a situation that the World Government and Imu would likely take advantage of. Imu’s character seems to parallel Enel’s, with a god complex driving his ambitions.

One Piece: Urouge and his plans to bring down Imu

Saint Imu (Image via Toei Animation)

This poses a question about Imu's origins as a Birkan. The lunar city is also called Birka, suggesting a deeper connection between the Birkans and Lunarians. Imu might represent the Birkans’ checkered fate, still using Uranus to exterminate those deemed unworthy. Ancient Birkan records could reveal Imu’s identity, potentially linking the Nerona family to Birka.

Additionally, there is the Mad Monk Urouge, who, while not explicitly confirmed as a Birkan, has wings resembling those of fallen angels seen in the Moon Mural. It is possible that Urouge was once one of Enel’s priests who learned the true history of Birka and chose to leave Enel to pursue the truth.

Mad Monk Urouge (Image via Toei Animation)

This could lead him to uncover secrets about Joy Boy or Imu. In the upcoming story, Urouge may side with history’s right side, working for liberation from the World Government’s tainted grasp. Fans might see Urouge again in Elbaf, connected to the cloud creation machines, using his knowledge to help humanity.

Final thoughts

This theory suggests that the Birkans betrayed the Ancient Kingdom during the Void Century, leading to their checkered fate. Their descendants, including Haredas and Urouge, have since learned of this betrayal and are now working to rectify the wrongs of their ancestors.

Haredas, with his deep knowledge of ancient Birkan technology, aims to use it for the good of humanity, possibly in collaboration with Vegapunk. Meanwhile, Urouge may reappear to combat Enel and disrupt the misuse of Uranus. Together, they represent a path to redemption for the Birkan people, striving to correct the damage their ancestors' betrayal may have caused.

