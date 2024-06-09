One Piece's Elbaf arc could finally see Enel's return to the mainline story, and this theory explains how

Enel is one of the villains of One Piece, whose return is the most anticipated. His last appearance in the anime was at the end of the Skypiea arc, when he managed to mount Ark Maxim and was seen marching toward the Moon. After this, the author continued his story in the cover stories of the manga, where he had reached the moon and assembled a new army.

With the series now in its final saga and possibly about to enter its final arc, which could be the Elbaf arc, if the God of Skypiea doesn't return now, it could be too late. But his return at this point in the story would make sense considering how Vegapunk's message has revealed the location of one of the Ancient Weapons.

Enel, with a new army of his own, could attack Elbaf due to his speculated relationship with Loki, and the person who would stop him would be a pirate who is speculated to have the same origin place as the God of Skypiea.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

Exploring Enel's Return to One Piece

Enel as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel is the central antagonist of the Skypiea arc and one of the strongest antagonists of One Piece. He fought the Straw Hats during the Skypiea arc, as he had taken over the Skypiea Islands through his powers.

Enel's powers were centered around two things: his devil fruit and mantra ability. Enel ate the Rumble-Rumble Logia devil fruit that gave his body the properties of lightning and let him manipulate lightning. Mantra is another name for Observation Haki, but as the concept of Haki wasn't present on the Skypiea Islands, Enel was considered a God due to this ability.

Enel going toward Fairy Vearth (Moon) on his ship (Maxim) (Image via Toei Animation)

After a series of battles, Enel was bested by Monkey D. Luffy, who impaled him with a fist that was covered with gold. This knocked out the antagonist, thus resulting in the win of the Straw Hat Pirates. But Enel regained consciousness and marched towards Fairy Vearth (Moon), claiming that he would return one day.

His story was continued in the cover stories of the manga, where he landed on the moon and faced the Space Pirates. Their dispute was eventually settled, and Enel made an army that consisted of these pirates and some moon robots, the automata.

One Piece final saga started with the Egghead arc, and right now in the manga series, Vegapunk's message about the 'truth of the world' is currently ongoing. One of the latest revelations from this scientist was that the World Government had an Ancient Weapon that they used to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom.

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel, who had no idea about such weapons, could now return to Earth to seek revenge against the Straw Hat Pirates by first acquiring these Ancient Weapons. But to which place on Earth would Enel return?

Loki is the prince of Elbaf Island who could have a brotherly relationship with Enel, as they could be related through Norse mythology. Loki and Thor are two prominent guards in this mythology who share a brotherly relationship as they rely on each other. But Loki's mischievous behavior created distances and eventually led to the Ragnarok, the end of the world.

Prince Loki of Elbaf could be the parallel of Thor, whereas Enel could be the parallel of Loki. Enel would return to Elbaf in pursuit of conquering it and using it as his home on Earth, just like he did on Skypiea Island. He could settle the score with Prince Loki just like Loki and Thor settled their matters during the Ragnarok.

Urouge, the pirate who will defeat Enel

Urouge as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Urouge is one of the Worst Generation of Pirates and fans speculate that he was born in Birka, the same place as Enel. Enel could have kicked him out of Birka to the Grand Line when he destroyed the place using his devil fruit.

On the Grand Line, Urouge gathered a crew and made himself strong enough to be considered one of the strongest pirate crews in the world. With the possible return of Enel, Urouge could also reemerge, as his last appearance was during the start of the Wano arc, when he, alongside his crew, witnessed Kaido attempt s*icide.

But the thing about this theory is that it is entirely based on speculation, be it the relationship between Loki and Enel or the origins of Urouge being the same as Enel. So, take this with a grain of salt and just for entertainment purposes.

