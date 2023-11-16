What happened to Enel in One Piece? Villain’s activities following Skypiea arc, explained

One Piece, especially the early narrative, introduced many memorable characters; among them, Enel stands out as a fan favorite. Debuted in the Skypiea arc, Enel showcased absolute control over lightning and electricity. His formidable power, however, met its match in Luffy, whose rubber body acted as a counter, resulting in Enel's defeat.

Post-defeat, Enel embarked on a journey toward the moon, leaving fans curious about his whereabouts. The subsequent side story, Enel's Great Space Operations, unravels the mysteries of his lunar exploits, divulging unexpected revelations that hint at potential connections to the final arc of One Piece.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Enel's dominion on the Moon

Enel as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After his defeat in the Skypiea arc, Enel, the formidable antagonist of early One Piece, embarked on a journey to the moon. The subsequent cover story, Enel's Great Space Operations, unfolds in the aftermath of the Skypiea Arc and reveals the self-proclaimed God's activities in his newfound celestial domain.

Enel, riding his Ark, Maxim, lands on the moon, believing it to be the legendary "Fairy Vearth." His exploration introduces him to a group of small robots known as automata. A twist occurs when Enel, in a characteristic display of cruelty, attacks a seemingly living creature within a crater, only to discover it is a mechanical life form.

The electricity from his Goro Goro no Mi powers fails to harm the automaton and rejuvenates it. This encounter marks the introduction of First Lieutenant Spacey, a prominent figure in the unfolding narrative. The story turns darker as Enel witnesses a brutal attack on Spacey and his comrades by the Space Pirates led by Captain Seamars.

Unfazed, Enel retaliates, swiftly defeating Seamars and setting the stage for a more significant conflict. The Space Pirates, driven by avarice, aim to excavate the moon for its ancient ruins. A massive explosion intensifies the battle, leading to Enel's wrath against those who dare damage his perceived "Fairy Vearth."

Amidst the chaos, the cover story delves into the backstory of the automata. Created by Professor Tsukimi on Karakuri Island, these mechanical beings were treated as family. Motivated by revenge for their creator's accidental death due to the moon's explosion, the automata confronted the Space Pirates, but their valiant effort ended in defeat.

Enel's intervention, driven by his disdain for the destruction of the moon's surface, results in the defeat of the Space Pirates. However, Enel's exploration leads him to an unexpected discovery—an ancient hidden city beneath the moon's crust. As he recklessly attacks the city with his powers, the electricity unexpectedly rejuvenates the city and its old automata inhabitants.

Enel using his devil fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation)

The narrative takes a poignant turn as Enel learns of his ancestry, discovering that the Skypieans, Shandians, and Birkans, the latter being his forebears, originated from the moon city. The cover story concludes with the automata pledging their loyalty to Enel, who begrudgingly accepts leadership, finding himself surrounded by followers and the Fairy Vearth he sought.

Final Thoughts

Enel's Great Space Operations revealed significant aspects of One Piece lore, hinting at the ancient weapons' appearances and suggesting Enel's potential role in the final arc. Fans eagerly anticipate these revelations materializing in the series finale.

