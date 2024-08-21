Laugh Tale may not be Luffy's final destination, but it might show what needs to be done to find the One Piece

In the epic quest of One Piece, the elusive treasure of the late Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, remains the central mystery. The series, named after this fabled prize, intertwines the pursuit of the Joy Boy's treasure with a journey through extraordinary realms.

The final known location, Laugh Tale, which was named by Roger himself, is still shrouded in mystery. It is said to be reachable only by deciphering the Road Poneglyphs, with Lodestar Island marking the endpoint of the Grand Line.

Recently, a theory has come up that states that the journey to Laugh Tale is only a part of Luffy's adventure. According to this theory, the treasure lies concealed within Reverse Mountain and is protected by an ancient machine made by Joy Boy. Furthermore, it requires the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, to access it.

One Piece: The secret of Reverse Mountain

Laugh Tale is a legendary island located at the end of the New World. It is believed to be the place where the One Piece treasure is located. Gol D. Roger and his crew discovered this island and named it after uncovering the treasure left behind by Joy Boy.

The island's location can be determined by deciphering four Road Poneglyphs. When the information from these Poneglyphs is combined, they reveal four specific locations that, when aligned, will guide the way to Laugh Tale.

According to the theory, Laugh Tale may have a profound secret: to claim the fabled treasure that drove the pirates to the seas, one must destroy Reverse Mountain. This colossal structure, which acts as a dam, conceals the true prize at its core, shrouded beneath the waters of the Grand Line.

The theory suggests that the One Piece treasure could be hidden deep within a vast subterranean chamber at the bottom and center of the mountain, safeguarded by an ancient mechanism. This mysterious device, possibly created by Joy Boy, could channel water from across the world to maintain the mountain's concealment, ensuring the treasure remains hidden.

Gol D. Roger (Image via Toei Animation)

When Gol D. Roger arrived at Laugh Tale, he could have uncovered the crucial truth — to access the treasure, Reverse Mountain must be destroyed, and the waterfall mechanism should be deactivated. However, Roger lacked the necessary power to achieve this monumental task.

The key to breaking through could be the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a power that Roger didn't have. This realization prompted Roger to laugh, acknowledging that even after all this, he could not fulfill the quest himself.

The true location of One Piece

Ancient Kingdom (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the theory, the Reverse Mountain is likely hollowed out and hiding within a small island known as One Piece or perhaps the remaining structures of the Ancient Kingdom. Alternatively, it might be a huge facade that shelters the island's true nature. This immense and mysterious structure holds the ultimate treasure, waiting to be revealed.

If Luffy reaches Laugh Tale, the thought of destroying the Reverse Mountain becomes a tangible reality with his powers of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. Luffy's newfound abilities grant him the power to overcome the barriers imposed by the potential waterfall machine.

This pivotal development brings him closer to achieving what Roger could not. However, this theory has some shortcomings. One of them is that it doesn't make sense how Luffy's fruit could only be able to destroy the Reverse Mountain. In terms of power, Roger's or Oden's Haki attacks cause enough destruction to destroy a mountain. Furthermore, there are many Devil Fruits capable of causing immense destruction to destroy a mountain.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

While Laugh Tale is pivotal in finding the treasure, it may not be Luffy's ultimate destination. The island, named by Roger and shrouded in mystery, is a crucial landmark revealing the path to the treasure.

To uncover the treasure, Luffy must first dismantle Reverse Mountain, a task that may require the unique power of the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. This monumental challenge aligns with Roger's realization that the true journey involves not just reaching Laugh Tale but overcoming the barriers to access the treasure, thus propelling Luffy towards his final goal.

