One Piece Chapter 1124: The Egghead arc sets up Elbaf as Lilith becomes the new Vegapunk

One Piece Chapter 1124 was expected to bring an end to the Egghead Island arc, especially with the Straw Hats actively making their way to the island of Elbaf. Officially released earlier this weekend, the issue instead continued the wrap-up phase of the Egghead arc, choosing to focus on the arc’s side characters primarily.

More specifically, One Piece Chapter 1124 seemingly concluded Kizaru, Sentomaru, and Nefertari D. Vivi’s roles in the Egghead arc, as well as that of Vegapunk Lilith. However, the Elbaf arc was still on author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s mind during the issue, as it ended with the tease of a new character in Elbaf seemingly waiting for the Straw Hats’ arrival.

One Piece Chapter 1124 is already setting up who the Straw Hats will meet in the upcoming Elbaf arc

One Piece Chapter 1124: Success and failure

One Piece Chapter 1124 began with its cover story, which continued to focus on Yamato’s pilgrimage through Wano. In this latest installment, he was seen rescuing a young girl from a kidnapper who can be seen running away. Not much can be seen regarding the kidnapper’s details, but their design appears primarily feminine based on this one appearance.

Beginning its story content, the issue opened with a focus on the World Economy Newspaper’s headquarters, where Big News Morgans, Wapol, and Vivi Nefertari were arguing. This stemmed from Morgans using his newspaper to paint a bleak picture of the world, with headlines regarding Law versus Blackbeard, Kid versus Shanks, and Luffy killing Dr. Vegapunk.

One Piece Chapter 1124 then focused on Egghead Island, where the silence was deafening aside from a Transponder Snail ringing with someone checking in for a report. Sentomaru was seen rowing away from Egghead in a boat by himself, crying as he did so, while Kizaru went to answer the Transponder Snail. It was revealed to be Fleet Admiral Akainu calling, who asked Kizaru why he was the one picking up.

Kizaru finally lets his walls down in One Piece Chapter 1124 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kizaru then explained that everyone else had passed out, while Akainu instead asked about Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and the mission’s objectives. Kizaru said he’d have the others fill him in when they get up, prompting Akainu to accuse Kizaru of slacking off. Kizaru responded by asking Akainu if he’d ever had to kill his best friend, prompting a brief flashback showing Kizaru and Dr. Vegapunk meeting and bonding with each other over the years.

This culminated in the panel where Kizaru stabbed Dr. Vegapunk, before telling Akainu that if he has time to doubt him, then he should come and see Egghead for himself. Kizaru was crying with a pained look on his face as he said this, prompting Akainu to apologize. One Piece Chapter 1124 then shifted to the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship and the Thousand Sunny, where Franky, Zoro, and Jinbe discussed Luffy being upset and the lack of a celebration.

They discussed that while they did fail to save Dr. Vegapunk, the circumstances were so extraordinary that their survival alone is worth celebration. Zoro added that Luffy is being pathetic since he’s a Yonko now and shouldn’t be affected by an old man’s death. Focus then shifted to Vegapunk Lilith on the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship, where Tony Tony Chopper, Usopp, Nami, and Sanji were shown to be caring for her.

One Piece Chapter 1124: Straw Hats celebrate as their Elbaf arrival is awaited

One Piece Chapter 1124 saw them explain to Lilith that they couldn’t save any of the other Vegapunks as she fiddled with her earpiece. Lilith said it’s okay since she’d already “heard” about what happened, seemingly from Punk Records. She then cried before immediately saying she’s hungry, teasing that she may have absorbed some of the other Vegapunks’ personalities and behaviors with their deaths and disconnections.

Brook then pointed Lilith to a nearby table, commenting on how gloomy the atmosphere seemed. Upon heading over there, they saw Luffy lamenting their failure while trying to eat, clearly depressed about the situation. Lilith then said that after “hearing” about what happened, death is a matter of perspective and that the other Vegapunks are alive, implying this to be the case through her survival alone.

One Piece Chapter 1124 saw the Straw Hats present shocked to hear this, with Lilith going on to say that she means they kept their promise to her, i.e. Dr. Vegapunk, in the end. This cheered Luffy up significantly, to the point where they began their feast and celebration. Usopp went to collect the other Straw Hats, while the Giants spoke and Chopper congratulated Nico Robin on being able to see Jaguar D. Saul again at Elbaf.

The Giants then brought up Dr. Vegapunk claiming that whoever gets the One Piece will control the fate of the world. They asked who will get it, prompting Luffy to boldly declare that he’ll become the King of the Pirates whether all present are with him or against him. The group cheered at this as focus shifted to Elbaf’s shores, where the issue ended with a silhouetted character seemingly beckoning the Straw Hats to Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1142: In summation

While One Piece Chapter 1124 isn’t quite as Elbaf arc-centric as some fans may have been hoping for, it’s clear that Oda is still looking ahead as he wraps up the Egghead Island arc. Likewise, fans can expect this to be the last time Luffy and his crew are seen before the Elbaf arc starts, with the only remaining wrapup for the arc focusing on characters outside of the crew.

The issue also does a great job of teasing exactly how involved characters like Vegapunk Lilith and Nefertari D. Vivi will be moving forward in the Final Saga. While Vivi didn’t reunite with the crew at Egghead Island like many fans thought would happen, it seems likely that she will eventually see her friends again. Likewise, Lilith seems set to join the Straw Hats as their scientist considering she no longer has a home to return to or other allies to live with.

