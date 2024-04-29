10 best-rated One Piece episodes, ranked

Without a doubt, the evolution of the best-rated One Piece episodes has been one of the most intriguing aspects of the television anime adaptation of creator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series in recent years. Much of this intrigue stems from the fact that several recent episodes have clawed their way into the series’ top ten, regardless of the site used.

While this can largely be accredited to the high-quality animation on these recent episodes, many also seem to “remind” fans of the series’ origins and get them “in their feels” likewise. In fact, many of the best-rated One Piece episodes, according to the IMDB’s official website, focus on some of the series’ most intensely emotional moments, as well as some great fight scenes.

The following are IMDB’s 10 best-rated One Piece episodes, starting with the 10th highest-rated and going up from there.

Almost all best-rated One Piece episodes on IMDB have some sort of emotional significance

10) Episode 808

Episode 808 sees Sanji try to force himself to say goodbye to Luffy and co (Image via Toei Animation)

Starting off the list is undoubtedly one of the series’ most heart-wrenching and tear-jerking episodes ever. Infamously known for Luffy telling Sanji that he can’t become the Pirate King without him, the installment sees Sanji pummel Luffy as Nami protests. This is because Sanji tries to convince himself that he wants to abandon the Straw Hats when, in reality, doing so tears him up inside.

It deserves a spot amongst the best-rated One Piece episodes of all time (according to IMDB) due to the emotional significance of this scene. Furthermore, the Whole Cake Island arc is dedicated to Sanji’s growth as a character. For many, this episode’s closing scene serves as a key part of who Sanji becomes throughout and after the arc.

9) Episode 482

The context of Ace's death, as seen in episode 482, is something fans still aren't over (Image via Toei Animation)

Without a doubt, episode 482 is just as deserving of a spot amongst the best-rated One Piece episodes. As the Marineford arc wound down and Luffy rescued Ace, fans were heartbroken to see Whitebeard sacrifice himself for his son. It was even more saddening seeing Ace give into Akainu’s teasing and eventually be forced to take a fatal hit to protect Luffy’s life.

Episode 482 is beloved and looked back on fondly because it is the culminated climax of the Marineford arc. Despite being so close to total victory, a combination of Ace’s brashness and Luffy’s exhaustion led to his infuriating and heartbreaking death, which still tears fans up today.

8) Episode 483

Episode 483 is one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

Likewise, Ace’s actual death scene is appropriately one spot higher than its setup. While the episode is great as a whole, it’s Ace’s speech and final words that likely cement its spot on this list. Thanking everyone for loving him, Ace dies with a smile on his face, and the episode ends with a mentally and physically exhausted Luffy breaking down in tears in a comatose-like state.

One of the reasons this episode has such a strong and lasting impact on fans is how brutal and definitive Ace’s death was, considering what the series had shown fans up to that point. Combined with how harrowing the full context of his death and his final words were, it’s a hallmark moment for the anime series.

7) Episode 377

Zoro's infamous "nothing happened" moment makes this episode one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

The oldest entry in IMDB’s best-rated One Piece episodes list is also home to one of the series’ definitive moments. The episode sees Zoro try to fight Kuma to protect Luffy from him, prompting Kuma to bet Luffy’s safety on Zoro taking in all the pain he felt during the arc. The episode’s final scene brings the iconic moment: the pain bubble is gone, and a bloody Zoro tells Sanji that “nothing happened” with Kuma after Zoro knocks him out.

It’s one of the first moments in the series that fans universally praised and loved, with essentially no one having anything bad to say about it even 16 years later. It also served as a defining moment for Zoro’s character, showing just how much he cared for Luffy, how seriously he took their promise and the lengths he was willing to go to help Luffy achieve his dream.

6) Episode 1015

The Worst Generation finally get their big moment in episode 1015 (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly, episode 1015 sees Zoro again follow his captain into hell, the two fighting Big Mom and Kaido on Onigashima’s Skull Dome Rooftop alongside Trafalgar Law, Eustass Kid, and Killer. This leads to a touching moment where Luffy lands the first major hit on Kaido, inspired by all he’s learned about Wano and the people he met who led him here. This portion is also preceded by an Ace flashback, which is always sure to be a hit with most fans.

There are many reasons why this deserves to be one of the best-rated One Piece episodes, but the buildup to Luffy’s attack on Kaido is undoubtedly one of the most significant. While the Ace/Yamato flashback is also exciting, the next-largest contributor to its high rating is likely how anticipated the moment was, with the entirety of the arc up to that point building into the Yonko versus Worst Generation confrontation.

5) Episode 1062

Episode 1062 is one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

Episode 1062’s inclusion is also due to it being the payoff to a large buildup. Throughout the Wano arc, it was teased that Zoro had Conqueror’s Haki, which was finally confirmed in 1062’s opening scenes. If this reveal wasn’t enough, it’s followed by a jaw-dropping, sakuga-filled fight in which Zoro debuts a new form built around his Conqueror’s Haki and wins definitively.

Unlike most other entries so far, the animation is undoubtedly one of the biggest reasons why episode 1062 makes IMDB's top ten. It serves as the peak of the new Naohiro Shintani-inspired art style for the Wano arc and is also regarded by many longtime fans as the best-animated episode in the series yet.

4) Episode 1100

Episode 1100 is one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

That being said, episode 1100 likely beats out 1062 due to the significance of the incredibly well-animated fight within. Episode 1100 sees Luffy and Lucci finally meet for a rematch after years, both now having Awakened Devil Fruits to clash with. Their clash is a truly beautiful one that highlights how insane animation can be. And if this weren’t enough, fans get a massive info dump regarding Devil Fruits from Dr. Vegapunk as the fight plays out.

While the lore reveal undoubtedly plays a role in episode 1100’s status as one of the most beloved episodes ever, Lucci versus Luffy carries it to this title. Although the fight is a beautifully animated one, the significance of the rematch and how long the series had been building to it made it memorable for fans.

3) Episode 484

Whitebeard prepares to exact his vengeance on Akainu in episode 484 (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the main reasons episode 484 is so much higher on IMDB’s best-rated One Piece episodes list than 483 stems from the memorable twists and fights in the episode. After Ace’s death, the installment starts with Whitebeard eviscerating Akainu for killing Ace. However, this is followed up by the shocking appearance of the Blackbeard Pirates, with the Whitebeard Pirates all the while mourning the imminent death of their father figure.

Both aspects of the episode combine for an incredible ride, with fans going from feelings of vindication, relief, and certainty to having no idea what Oda could do next. This feeling continues in the next episode (episode 485), which concludes the Marineford arc and holds the top spot amongst IMDB’s best-rated One Piece episodes.

2) Episode 405

Episode 405 is one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

Sandwiched between episodes 484 and 485 is likely the saddest single episode of the series thus far. The installment concludes the Sabaody Archipelago arc and opens with the other Straw Hats confused as to where Zoro just disappeared. This starts the systematic elimination of the Straw Hats, leaving a broken and sobbing Luffy alone and forcing him to accept that he failed his crew.

One of the biggest reasons this episode is held in such high regard stems from the emotional turmoil fans felt watching it unfold for the first time. Up to this point, the Straw Hats had always found a way to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Yet here, fans slowly realized that this would be their first true defeat and a total and inescapable one at that.

1) Episode 485

Episode 485 is one of the best-rated One Piece episodes (Image via Toei Animation)

The number one episode in the series, per IMDB, 485, continues the shock fans felt with Blackbeard's prior arrival and his new crew. What follows is a brief beatdown on Blackbeard by Whitebeard before the full crew shoots the legendary Yonko to death. However, with his final breath, Whitebeard confirms to the world that the One Piece is real, inspiring fans and the series’ global populace alike.

It’s one of the most iconic moments in the entire series and also serves as an extremely fitting end to one of its most recognizable and beloved characters. The episode also does an excellent job of establishing Blackbeard as a legitimate threat, with fans up to this point considering him someone who just got lucky.

In summation

While there are some exceptions, almost all of the best-rated One Piece episodes offer some sort of emotional connection to viewers. Whether this is one of sadness, excitement, joy, or anything in between, it’s clear that sentimentality is a major aspect of why the series is so beloved. However, as some entries prove, having talented animators and a large animation budget can also help.

Related links:

One Piece's 10 best chapters

75 best Luffy quotes from One Piece

20 best Wano Arc episodes from One Piece anime

5 best One Piece-themed sneakers

Fans hail the new One Piece anime opening as the best in the series so far