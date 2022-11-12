5 best One Piece-themed sneakers

Otakus and sneakerheads have always paid the most attention to the biggest Japanese manga/anime franchises One Piece via multiple sneaker collaborations. Every year, the footwear industry welcomes numerous anime-sneaker collaborations and one of the most common and recurring venture is with the popular series One Piece.

One Piece is one of the longest-running series as it has over 1000 chapters and episodes with a devoted fan base. Hence, any collaborative sneaker with the franchise is bound to be a notable release. After releasing One Piece Film: Red recently, mangaka Eiichiro Oda revealed that the final saga is underway, making fans emotional about the ending journey of Straw Hats.

So, to ensure that fans always have something they can treasure from the series, Sportskeeda has mentioned the five best One Piece-themed sneakers of all time. Alongside the shoes, we have mentioned their release year, their current prices, and where you can avail them now.

Top 5 One Piece sneakers and their current price

1) Vans Authentic sneakers

Vans Authentic sneakers (Image via Vans)

The Classic Authentic sneakers were previously teased by @ovrnundr.io on their official Instagram handle. The shoes come constructed out of jute upper in an all-over embroidered pattern. The sneakers also feature multiple logos and the infamous One Piece symbol alongside rope laces to give a nod to the pirate culture of the Japanese manga.

The shoe was launched yesterday, November 11, 2022, on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers. It can be availed at a retail price of $90.

2) Vans Sk8-Hi Punk Hazard

Vans Sk8-Hi Punk Hazard (Image via Vans)

The highlight of the recently launched Vans x One Piece collection was the Sk8-Hi Punk Hazard. The shoe arrives in an overall 360-degree graphic detail, which is wrapped around the rear heel area of the shoe. The lateral side of the shoe features an orange detail, representing the fire side of the island. On the other hand, the medial side is clad in a blue hue to represent the frozen side.

The shoes can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Vans and select retailers. It was launched on November 11, 2022, at a retail price of $105.

3) Skechers D'Lite 2 Sweet Monster

pretty boy floyd @mmaaliff save the date on releasing Skechers x One Piece. 15 Jan 2018. Just enter the South Korea market. save the date on releasing Skechers x One Piece. 15 Jan 2018. Just enter the South Korea market. https://t.co/FgvGls4GIe

The American footwear label Skechers collaborated with the Japanese manga to create a D'Lite 2 Sweet Monster collection, which was launched on January 18, 2018. The shoe collection included six different colorways, each of which were a nod to different characters of the Japanese series, including Sanji, Zoro, Luffy, Doflamingo, Chopper, and Law.

Each of these pairs were in chunky styles and were sold at a retail price of $120. Currently, these can be availed in a price range of $90 to $239 for different colorways.

4) Puma Cell Endura

Puma collaborated with the Japanese manga series in 2019 for a colorway of Cell Endura sneakers. The sneakers were inspired by the Thousand Sunny, the second ship by the Straw Hat Pirates. Referencing this theme, the Cell Endura sneakers come clad in a black upper, offset with brown and red detailing.

The back features an anchor detail and a hanging gold chain to finish off the look. The shoes were released on August 9, 2019. Currently, they can be availed at StockX at a reseller price of $184.

5) Puma Cell Venom

Puma readied Cell Venom silhouette alongside One Piece, which is inspired by the former casino king and proprietor. The silhouette is inspired by One Piece Film: Gold film's main antagonist, Gild Tesoro. The silhouette adopts a flashy design with metallic silver and gold colorways. The shoes feature intricate pattens similar to Sanji's eyebrows.

The silhouette features a crisscrossed chain wrapped over the shoe's vamp to hold the pirate theme, alongside the skull motif. The shoe was launched on October 11, 2019, at a retail price of ¥18,000 (approx. $168). Currently, the shoes can be availed at a reseller price of $100.

Other than the aforementioned pieces, many other brands such as Kappa and Converse have also collaborated with the Japanese manga series. Every collaborative shoe has been enjoyed by both otakus and sneakerheads alike.

