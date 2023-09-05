Fans hail the new One Piece anime opening as the best in the series so far

A new opening for the One Piece anime was unveiled on September 3, 2023, with the release of episode 1074. The theme song of the new opening, titled The Peak, has been performed by Sekai no Owari, with the talented Megumi Ishitani directing this masterfully crafted sequence.

The fresh opening warmly reflects on the soon-to-conclude Wano arc, showcasing scenes of Gear 5 Luffy fighting Emperor of the Sea, Kaido. This well-animated and soothing sequence pays homage to One Piece's longest-running arc and has been successful in evoking a feeling of nostalgia and happiness among fans.

The new One Piece anime opening has won over the fandom with its astounding visuals and animation

One Piece's new anime opening has been unanimously dubbed as one of the best in its history, both in terms of visual appeal and animation which has been directed by Megumi Ishitani. She is one of the most talented anime directors in the industry, and has lent her name to some of the most highly rated One Piece episodes, such as 1015 and 1072.

With this new opening, Ishitani has further cemented her status as one of the best directors to ever try and bring Oda's magnificent vision to life. The opening follows her signature lighting techniques, adding a further layer of depth to scenes. This is especially felt when Gear 5 Luffy enters the opening.

In the opening, Luffy in his Gear 5, is seen laughing as he tumbles down the sky, with a soft shadow cast on his face, making the scene look ethereal. Next, Gear 5 Luffy is seen battling Kaido, with Ishitani's signature blend of dynamic and fast movements making the battle look dramatic and flashy.

The opening is a visual masterpiece that helps recap the history of Wano from the perspective of Oden's journal, while also giving fans some hints about future events. The opening shows a quick glimpse of Shanks, Benn Beckman, Admiral Green Bull, and Eustass Kid.

Anime-only fans might not be aware of the impact these characters will have in the future, but manga readers are well aware of how important they are. The opening also gives a glimpse of Momonosuke all grown up, following which he was made the Shogun in the manga.

It is safe to say that One Piece's new opening, which is the 25th in the series, is a massive success among fans. They've been gushing about the new opening and its cinematic quality for the past two days on Twitter, while also directing praise and adoration at Megumi Ishitani.

Fans have also noticed that at the end of the new opening Luffy in his Gear 5 was seen hiding in the One Piece logo and running through it. This cute little attempt to make Gear 5 more whimsical has resonated with the fans deeply, with many even going as far as to say this opening 25 is the best one in the entire series.

The tweets above perfectly encapsulate that the new opening has been received quite well by the One Piece fandom, with people having no complaints. They just seem to be happy seeing their favorite characters all smiling and laughing as the nostalgia of the Wano hits them.

Fans are witnessing the peak of One Piece right now, with the live-action, manga, and anime collectively making the series the greatest in the world. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the new opening is yet another success and has cemented its position as one of the best openings in the series.

