One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans: Elbaph's mystery character revealed as Scopper Gaban

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans were expected to offer readers some clarity on the finer or more confusing points of previously released text-based spoilers for the issue. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the raw scans did indeed give fans this clarity, with the main highlight being the official reveal of Elbaph’s mystery character.

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans also offered a look at how the Holy Knights came to Elbaph, seemingly confirming the Gorosei’s involvement in the process. While a short issue, it’s far from an uneventful one as raw scans excitingly prove, even setting up a fight for Luffy in the final pages and panels.

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans end with Gaban seemingly challenging Luffy to a fight

Expand Tweet

Trending

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans begin with the issue’s cover story, which sees two figures that appear to be Page One and Ulti about to be killed by Who’s Who. Beginning the issue’s story content, the focus shifts to Aurust Castle, where Nami notices something and calls the others over. Road comments on how she’s headed into the throne room, where a magic circle similar to what the Gorosei used during the Egghead Arc is seen on the floor.

As they inspect it, what appears to be a voice calling out to them startles the group. The voice continues until a giant ax is thrown at Road, causing him to drop Luffy and Zoro, the former of whom catches Nami and hands her off to the latter. They then turn to find someone sitting on the throne, revealed to be Elbaph’s mystery character and the character seen drinking with Crocus on the cover of chapter 631.

However, it’s immediately clear that this is Scopper Gaban based on his hair and sunglasses. They all seem happy to meet, with Gaban then seemingly revealing that he’s the father of Colon and the common-law husband of Ripley. Gaban then enthusiastically discusses something with them, prompting what appears to be a lecture from him that Zoro and Luffy walk away from. As Nami and Road call out to them and apologize to Gaban, a short flashback begins.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans confirm this person to be Scopper Gaban here, as he’s seen musing on the time he once spent with Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh. Gaban then says something to Road as focus returns to the party in the village. Oimo seems to be telling Usopp and the other Straw Hats a specific story about Gaban based on the flashback panel present, leading to most of them being shocked except seemingly Jinbe.

Focus then returns to Aurust Castle, where Road is walking down some steep stairs with the Straw Hats and Gaban in his hand. They enter a treasure room with empty treasure chests strewn across the floor. However, in the center of the room remains one solitary treasure, which is a key. This is almost certainly the key to Loki’s cuffs.

However, Gaban then seems to stand between Luffy and the key, drawing his weapon and taking off his hat as if to get ready for battle. Likewise, it seems Gaban wants to test if Luffy is worthy of possessing the key. One Piece chapter 1139 raw scans end on this scene of Gaban drawing his weapon, interspersed with a brief shift back to the party in the village where Oimo and Kashii seemingly reveal Gaban’s true identity.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback