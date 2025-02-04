One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers: The identity of the mysterious man on Elbaph is revealed

One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers were released on February 4, 2025. The chapter only consisted of 13 pages and focused on the Romance Dawn trio finding the key to Loki's chains inside the Elbaph Castle. However, a key mystery was unveiled even in such a short chapter. The mysterious man lurking on the outside of the Elbaph Castle was Scopper Gaban, a former member of the Roger Pirates.

As explained by the giants, Scopper Gaban (introduced as 'Ya-san' in the spoilers) was the 'legendary star' who lived on Elbaph Island. Moreover, he was also the husband of Ripley and father of Colon. Gaban opened the 'secret treasure room' of the Elbaph Castle to retrieve the keys that would free Loki. However, he challenged Luffy to a battle before handing over the keys.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1139 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers: Scopper Gaban unveiled as Ripley's husband and the mysterious man

According to the One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers, the chapter will be titled The Mountain Eater, and its cover story will feature Who's Who trying to kill Page One and Ulti. Moreover, the chapter will only be 13 pages, making it one of the smallest ones in recent releases.

One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers commenced with a focus on the mysterious man who wore the Kasa Hat. He was near the Elbaph Castle in the previous chapter and was hinted to be a part of the Roger Pirates. As expected, the mystery man was Scopper Gaban, a member of the disbanded Roger Pirates. However, his introduction box titled him 'Ya-san.'

After his introduction, One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers revealed that he was also the husband of Ripley (the biology teacher from Walrus School) and the father of Colon (the one who tried attacking Luffy). Back at the Elbaph Village, the giants explained Scopper Gaban's identity to the Straw Hat Pirates that Luffy, Zoro, and Nami left behind.

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the Giants, Scopper Gaban was the 'left man' of the Pirate King (just like Zoro in the Straw Hat Pirates) who now lived on Elbaph Island (presumably due to his marriage with Ripley). Moreover, Gaban was also the 'legendary star' who was considered an equal to his fellow crew members like Gol D Roger and Silvers Rayleigh.

One Piece chapter 1139 spoilers then shifted back to the Elbaph Castle, where Ya-san opened a 'secret treasure room' inside the Elbaph Castle and retrieved the keys that would free Loki from his chains. After obtaining the keys, he faced the Romance Dawn trio and challenged Luffy to a duel if he wanted the keys to free the accursed prince of Elbaph.

As revealed earlier this week, One Piece manga will be going on break next week.

Final thoughts

Shiki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Now that the reveal is before the fans, it makes more sense for Scopper Gaban to be the mysterious man rather than Shiki. The mysterious man's first appearance, in chapter 631, showcased him having a drink with the former Roger Pirates Crocus. So, this meeting might be a reunion between these two Roger Pirates.

So, Shiki's introduction might have to wait a bit longer because he is all but confirmed as a canon character. On the other hand, Scopper Gaban's presence on Elbaph teases his relationship with the later King Herald (due to him having access to a secret room in the castle). Please wait for more clarification from the official release or the raw scans.

