One Piece's Dark King Rayleigh has always known the world's eventual fate, and latest reveal proves it

Over recent months, One Piece fans have seen the series truly living up to its Final Saga’s name, offering incredibly exciting reveals, lore, and backstory which have long-since been teased. This includes the reveal of the Gorosei’s names and abilities, the introduction of Dr. Vegapunk, and more.

Recent weeks specifically have seen Dr. Vegapunk’s role in the series and the Egghead arc crescendo with the start of his broadcast to the world and subsequent message on his studies. This has led to One Piece’s latest major revelation, which is that eventually the series’ world will at one point sink into the sea.

Likewise, One Piece fans have begun diving into prior arcs from the series in order to find any and all evidence that may have foreshadowed this reveal. While several interesting coincidences have been found, one revolving around the former Pirate King’s right-hand man may be the most exciting and obvious yet.

Silver Rayleigh’s ship-coating business in One Piece foreshadowed the world’s flood all along

Expand Tweet

In One Piece’s Sabaody Archipelago arc, fans were introduced to Silvers Rayleigh, who was the right-hand man of former Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Alongside Roger, he and the rest of their crew sailed the Grand Line and became the first people to reach its final island, Laugh Tale. Here, they discovered the series’ titular treasure, and likewise learned the truth of their world and the Void Century in the process.

Following the end of their journey and Roger’s execution, Rayleigh moved to the Sabaody Archipelago, and started a ship-coating business. This coats a ship in a bubble-like film which can be inflated and used to sail under the Red Line through Fishman Island in order to reach the New World. Fans of the series will remember that Rayleigh coated the Straw Hats’ ship for them in order to complete this very journey.

This was also one of the biggest and most obvious hints for the eventual fate of the series’ world, with Rayleigh likely becoming a ship-coater with this knowledge in mind. While this has yet to be confirmed, it’s at the very least a cheeky way for series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda to tease fans on what’s to come in a subtle way.

Expand Tweet

However, it would make narrative sense for Rayleigh to become a ship-coater with this knowledge in mind, especially considering fans don’t know the full extent of the flood. While Dr. Vegapunk has recently claimed that the sea level will only rise by 1 meter in the latest series spoilers, it’s possible he’s wrong in this estimation. By his own admission, he doesn’t know much about the Void Century and the other topics he’s currently discussing.

Likewise, Rayleigh may fully understand the extent of the flooding, going into the ship-coating business in order to save as many people as he can. With Fishman Island being capable of sustaining human life despite being underwater, this could be where he intends to transport those he saves. His choice of retiring in the Sabaody Archipelago, which is right next to Fishman Island, further suggests this.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with Rayleigh’s exact knowledge yet to be officially confirmed. That being said, the connections are there and obvious, almost too much so to reasonably be called a coincidence.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1114 official release date and time

One Piece chapter 1114 spoilers

One Piece manga to go on break after chapter 1114: Release schedule explained