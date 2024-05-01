One Piece manga to go on break after chapter 1114: Release schedule explained

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 saw the first round of spoilers and leaks for the latest installment of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece made available online. These spoilers also confirmed that, following the official release of chapter 1114 on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time (JST), the manga will be taking a subsequent break week. This would put chapter 1115’s official release date as Monday, May 27, 2024 at 12AM JST.

In turn, this means that Oda’s series will only see two total chapters released in May, thanks to the current Shueisha publication break for the Golden Week holiday and the subsequent break week for One Piece specifically. While this is unfortunate, it does suggest that June and beyond will see a much more regular release schedule, likely bringing readers through the end of the Egghead arc at a steady and reliable pace.

One Piece manga set to release just four chapters total between April and May 2024

However, some fans are upset by the fact that this latest alleged news of a One Piece break week means only four chapters total will have been released across two months. Although this would be standard procedure for a bi-weekly series, Oda’s manga is published in Weekly Shonen Jump, and is likewise serialized on a weekly basis, typically speaking.

That being said, it’s hard to blame Oda for the release schedule of his manga as of late. The series’ 3-week break starting in late March 2024 was due to Oda’s loss of the legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama. Oda cited the Dragon Ball creator as both a mentor and a friend, with the two’s relationship being very well-documented as falling within these parameters.

Oda then returned to publish chapters 1112 and 1113 on Monday, April 22, and Monday, April 28, respectively. However, chapter 1113’s official release brought with it the confirmation of the aforementioned Golden Week publication break. This publication break is ongoing right now, and has already seen the series’ spoiler process for chapter 1114 begin.

While the news of a post-chapter 1114 break week is unfortunate, fans should take it as a sign of exciting things to come. Oda’s frequent rest periods are few and far between, typically reserved for personal emergencies or preparation for major events in the series. Likewise, with the Egghead arc progressing through its climax, June seems set to be an incredibly exciting and enthralling month for the best-selling manga series of all time.

In addition to the manga, the series’ anime projects are also at an incredibly exciting point in their production. The mainline television anime adaptation by Toei Animation recently began the Egghead arc, and is steadily progressing through it with heavy praise from fans. Meanwhile, Wit Studio’s remake adaptation of the series has been announced as in production.

Oda’s original One Piece manga, which is the bes-tselling of all time with well over half-a-billion copies in circulation worldwide, first began in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. According to the latest comments from Oda, the manga series is currently progressing through its “Final Saga,” which formally began with the Egghead arc (meaning the anime is also now in the Final Saga).

