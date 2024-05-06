10 anime characters obsessed with money, ranked by their greed

More often than not, anime characters obsessed with money are a cautionary reminder of the dangers of unchecked ambition and the seductive allure of material wealth.

From characters like Kaneo Takarada, a corporate bigwig ready to toss ethics out the window for a hefty profit, to Nami, who hustled hard to escape the clutches of poverty and find financial stability, their personal arcs clearly highlight how money makes the world go round, shaping the plot with its influence.

In fact, the stories, featuring high-stakes heists, cut-throat business deals, and everything in between, shows the incredible power money holds to corrupt and consume. The characters take fans through a thrilling ride through the underbelly of ambition and greed, where fortunes are made and lost in the blink of an eye.

Thus, some anime featuring characters who are obsessed with money offer a unique perspective, making them essential additions to any fan's watchlist. The entries on this list were selected based on their compelling portrayal of monetary obsession and its impact on the storylines.

Freiza, Mei Mei, Nami, and seven other anime characters obsessed with money

10) Kaneo Takarada from Kill la Kill

Kaneo Takarada from Kill la Kill (image via Trigger)

Kaneo Takarada is the flamboyant CEO of the Takarada conglomerate, a powerful corporation in the world of Kill la Kill. With his flashy style and larger-than-life personality, he is also an heir to the Takarada Conglomerate.

Takarada is also one of the famous anime characters obsessed with money and isn't shy about using his Takarada Bucks, which are only valid in Osaka, to bribe anyone willing to accept them.

A compelling antagonist, Takarada is always clashing with the series' protagonists in a battle for supremacy. Despite being one of the anime characters obsessed with money, Kaneo surprises viewers with his unwavering loyalty and determination, which is evident when he exhausts his entire fortune to aid Nudist Beach in defeating Covers.

9) Aqua from KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!

Aqua from KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! ( Image via J.C.Staff)

Aqua is a goddess of water who finds herself stranded in a fantasy world. Despite her divine status, Aqua, one of the anime characters obsessed with money, constantly demands for offerings from her followers.

Before becoming Kazuma's lucky charm, Aqua lived a sheltered life of luxury. She frequently loses herself in the festivities at the Adventurer's Guild, occasionally spending the group's money without a second thought.

Aqua serves as one of the main characters in KonoSuba, providing comic relief and driving many of the series' comedic moments. Her obsession with money adds depth to her character and explores themes of entitlement and privilege.

8) Ban from Seven Deadly Sins

One of the most popular anime characters obsessed with money, Ban (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Ban, the immortal member of the Seven Deadly Sins, is a complex character whose life is driven by his insatiable desire for money and pleasure. With his devil-may-care attitude and formidable combat skills, he roams the land in search of treasures and indulges in his hunt to satisfy his cravings.

Ban's obsession with money is made clear through his participation in tournaments for prize money, looting of valuables from the deceased, and mercenary work, all driven by his desire to accumulate riches to achieve his goals, particularly his quest for immortality to resurrect Elaine.

As one of the anime characters obsessed with money, Ban plays a pivotal role in the series' narrative. While Ban's primary motivations may evolve throughout the series, his attachment to wealth remains consistent.

7) Faye Valentine from Cowboy Bebop

Faye Valentine is a famous anime character obsessed with money ( Image via Tomorrow Studios)

Faye Valentine is a femme fatale with a mysterious past and a knack for trouble. One of the anime characters obsessed with money, Faye desires for financial independence and security.

Her seductive charm and quick wit make her a formidable presence in the underworld of bounty hunting. Awakening from cryogenic sleep with no memories of her past, she sees bounty hunting as a means to reclaim her lost identity and secure her future.

Faye serves as one of the anime characters obsessed with money in Cowboy Bebop, adding depth and complexity to the series' narrative. From the start of Cowboy Bebop, one can tell Faye likes money, as she's introduced as being mixed up with Gordon, a shady casino owner who noticed her knack for cheating and gambling. As a result of Faye's obsession with money, the protagonist loses multiple bounty contracts.

6) Leorio from Hunter x Hunter

Leorio Paradinight from Hunter X Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Leorio Paradinight is one of the anime characters obsessed with money, who is an aspiring physician with dreams of success and who stands tall amid the challenges of life. He does lots of stuff to make sure he's financially secure, such as during the Hunter Exam, when he comes up with plans to pay his way.

Further, he dreams of becoming a rich doctor to help hospitals. When he plays the Greed Island game and negotiates at the auction, it's clear he's all about making and managing money. His main goal is to have enough money and be respected in society.

In Hunter x Hunter, Leorio serves as a moral compass and a source of comic relief. His quest for financial success adds depth to his character and explores the complexities of ambition.

5) Nami from One Piece

Nami from One Piece is one of the famous anime characters obsessed with money(image via Toei Animation)

Nami, the cunning navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates, is a force to be reckoned with, and she is also one of the most well-known anime characters obsessed with money. Her fiery spirit and keen intellect make her a formidable ally in the search for treasure. Nami is the greediest Straw Hat member, always accepting gifts from those they save and earning the nickname "Cat Burglar" for her thieving skills.

Nami's quest for wealth is rooted in her tragic past and her desire to protect her village. Further, her role in One Piece as a core member of the Straw Hat Pirates adds depth to her character. Her pursuit of treasure drives many of the series' adventures, shaping the course of their journey through the Grand Line.

4) Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen

Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen receiving money from Gojo ( image via Mappa Studio)

Mei Mei is a formidable jujutsu sorcerer renowned for her sharp intellect and strategic prowess. With a steely determination and keen observation skills, she navigates the treacherous world of curses with calculated precision.

Mei Mei's pursuit of wealth is driven by her thirst for power and influence. Mei Mei does not care if someone is a fellow sorcerer or a cursed ghost. In the end, Mei Mei will go with whoever offers the most money. As long as she gets paid in full, she's content. Regardless of her materialistic impulses, Mei Mei is always pleasant.

Being one of the anime characters obsessed with money, Mei Mei of desire, serving as a compelling example of the lengths individuals will go to attain financial dominance and security.

3) Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist

Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist (image via Bones)

As his name suggests, Greed, one of the Homunculi born of alchemy, embodies the very essence of extreme greed. He establishes criminal enterprises, indulges in opulent luxuries, and betrays allies for financial gain, showcasing the depth of his obsession and the corruption of his character. The name of the character partially explains why he is listed here.

His greed adds depth to his character and explores the moral complexities of desire. Fullmetal Alchemist follows the Elric brothers on their quest to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment. Surprisingly, he becomes deeply attached to his friends and sacrifices himself to protect them, even though he is one of the anime characters obsessed with money and material gain.

2) Frieza from Dragon Ball Z

Frieza, a popular character from Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Frieza is the despotic emperor of the cosmos and is relentless in his pursuit of money. His imposing stature and chilling demeanour strike fear into the hearts of all who oppose him.

Frieza's obsession with money is seen through his ruthless exploitation of planets for profit, willingness to destroy those that resist his control, by using it to manipulate and reward his followers, reflecting a relentless quest for financial gain to maintain his dominance in the galaxy.

As the primary antagonist in Dragon Ball Z, Frieza serves as the ultimate test of strength for Goku and his allies. The anime fuels his quest for supremacy, shaping the epic battles that define the series.

1) Kakuzu from Naruto

Kakuzu from Naruto, counting money (Image via Pierrot)

Kakuzu, a rogue ninja and member of the Akatsuki organisation, is famous as one of the anime characters obsessed with money and power. He is a mercenary whose pockets are deeper than his morals, and he is always chasing bounties with a hunger only gold can sate.

He'll betray anyone, even his comrades, just to line his pockets a little more. It's not just about survival for Kakuzu, as it's about stacking up riches, no matter the cost, and painting a picture of greed that's as captivating as it is sinister.

As an antagonist in Naruto, Kakuzu is a formidable opponent for the protagonists. His mastery of forbidden jutsu and strategic mind make him a dangerous foe. Throughout the series, Kakuzu's greed drives him to commit heinous acts, showcasing the destructive power of unchecked obsession.

In conclusion

Anime characters obsessed with money provide valuable lessons on greed. From Faye to mysterious Mei Mei to the downright greedy Greed from Fullmetal Alchemist, these guys are all about the cash, no ifs, ands, or buts. Whether they're out for themselves or aiming for something bigger, their stories give us a peek into what happens when you're all about the Benjamins.

The fans ride along with them through highs and lows, seeing just how tempting it is to chase that paper and the mess it can make. It's a wild ride that reminds the fans of how desires shape our lives, both on-screen and off.

Along with the ride, the stories of anime characters obsessed with money inspire fans to navigate materialism with wisdom and compassion, knowing that true wealth lies not just in material possessions, but in the connections that are forged and the growth experienced along the way.

